Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

(PPBI)
  Report  
News 
Pacific Premier Bancorp : to Participate in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference

Pacific Premier Bancorp : to Participate in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference

09/03/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference being held in Chicago on September 4, 2019. During the conference, Mr. Gardner will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference will be made available on the Presentations page in Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ppbi.com.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Southern California with approximately $11.8 billion in assets. Pacific Premier Bank is a business bank primarily focused on serving small and middle market businesses in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, California, as well as markets in the states of Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Through its more than 40 depository branches, Pacific Premier Bank offers a diverse range of lending products including commercial, commercial real estate, construction and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking products for homeowners’ associations and franchise lending nationwide.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 473 M
EBIT 2019 215 M
Net income 2019 153 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,64x
Capitalization 1 778 M
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,00  $
Last Close Price 29,46  $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Gardner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald J. Nicolas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Jeff C. Jones Lead Independent Director
Joseph L. Garrett Independent Director
John J. Carona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.15.44%1 778
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.56%163 629
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 125
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP9.32%50 498
QNB-2.05%48 462
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 355
