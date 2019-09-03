Pacific Premier Bancorp : to Participate in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference being held in Chicago on September 4, 2019. During the conference, Mr. Gardner will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference will be made available on the Presentations page in Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ppbi.com.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Southern California with approximately $11.8 billion in assets. Pacific Premier Bank is a business bank primarily focused on serving small and middle market businesses in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, California, as well as markets in the states of Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Through its more than 40 depository branches, Pacific Premier Bank offers a diverse range of lending products including commercial, commercial real estate, construction and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking products for homeowners’ associations and franchise lending nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005818/en/