Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.    PEX   CA6947983079

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.

(PEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Ridge Retains Investor Relations Consultant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2020) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Freeform Communications Inc. ("Freeform"), a full service investor relations firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia. With over 90 years of combined experience, specializing in a full range of investor relations and capital market services, Freeform has represented a wide array of public and private clients and has assisted each in attaining their targeted goals including the raising of capital and broadening their shareholder base.

Under the consulting agreement, Freeform will provide investor and public relations services to the Company including coordinating external marketing campaigns, maintaining social media programs, arranging virtual road shows, dissemination and circulation of news releases, and assisting with private placement funding. Freeform does not presently have any interest, direct or indirect, in Pacific Ridge or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than the stock options to be granted pursuant to the consulting agreement (see below).

By way of compensation, Freeform will receive $4,000 per month over the 5 month term of the consulting agreement. In addition, the Company will grant Freeform 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable for 2 years at an exercise price per share that is the greater of: (a) $0.05 and (b) the "Discounted Market Price" as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options will vest in stages over 12 months with 25% vesting each quarter. The consulting agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge is a well-financed junior exploration company that has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the new Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects in north-central British Columbia, the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, Fyre Lake Cu-Au-Co massive sulphide deposit in the Finlayson District and the Spius Cu-Mo porphyry prospect in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Gerald G. Carlson"

Gerald G. Carlson
President & CEO
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

For further information, contact:

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
Gerald G. Carlson
President & CEO
Tel: (604) 687-4951
www.pacificridgeexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the exercise of the options and future exploration plans and expenditures. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59108


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION
02:05pPacific Ridge Retains Investor Relations Consultant
NE
06/26Pacific Ridge Announces Results of AGM
NE
06/18Pacific Ridge Completes Geophysical Interpretation and 3-D Modeling on Its Kl..
NE
05/11Pacific Ridge Provides Update on Kliyul and Redton Properties
NE
04/16Pacific Ridge Announces Amended Fyre Lake Terms and $250,000 Cash Payment
NE
04/14Pacific Ridge Announces Revised Terms for Kliyul and Redton Options
NE
03/17Pacific Ridge Appoints Vice President Exploration and Grants Stock Options
NE
01/17Pacific Ridge Announces Gold-Copper Acquisition in British Columbia
NE
2019Pacific Ridge Announces 9.751 gpt Gold Grab Sample, Hackly Zone, Mariposa Pro..
NE
2019Pacific Ridge Announces Spius Drill Results
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,28 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2019 0,90 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,75 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald George Carlson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvador Miranda Chief Financial Officer
Bruce A. Youngman Independent Director
Blaine A. Monaghan Director
Arie Page Corporate Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.22.22%1
BHP GROUP-6.83%117 139
RIO TINTO PLC0.93%95 686
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.82%28 826
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.34%18 870
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC31.76%9 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group