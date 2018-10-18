Pacific Software Co-Sponsors “Latin America Night” at China’s Largest Trade Fair

DANA POINT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Pacific Software, Inc. (OTC:PFSF) (“Pacific Software” or the “Company”), an emerging development technology corporation positioned for investments, mergers and acquisitions of software technologies and platforms, today announces its role as a co-sponsor of “Latin America Night” at the 124th session of the Canton Fair PDC (Product Development Council) Design Show in Guangzhou (Canton) China.



Canton Fair is the largest trade fair in China with the largest scale, the most complete exhibit variety, the broadest distribution of overseas buyers, and the greatest business turnover. The event is an opportunity for participating government, trade and import/export organizations to exchange and promote trade, culture, tourism and food. Nearly 20,000 vendors and about 200,000 buyers attend the fair.



As a co-sponsor for the fair’s “Latin American Night” on October 31, 2018, Pacific Software has the opportunity to showcase its B2B e-commerce solutions and blockchain system. The Company actively promoted this event, solicited Brazilian companies, local governments and trade associations for sponsorships, along with delegations, to promote and advance cultural and trade information, present food delicacies with demonstrations and tasting, and exhibit cultural and tourism showcases.



“We are excited to participate in the Canton Fair, which brings together innovations in trade from all over the world. In addition to promoting this exceptional event, we have the opportunity to promote our e-commerce solutions and blockchain technology for supply-chain management in attendance of global customers. We also will be hosting high-level delegations at the China International Import Expo,” stated Pacific Software President Peter Pizzino.

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTC:PFSF) is an emerging development technology corporation positioned for investments, mergers and acquisitions of software technologies and platforms. The Company is a designer, developer and commercial distributor of blockchain-based systems. The Company intends to be uniquely positioned to deliver B2B and B2C blockchain solutions by utilizing IBM’s Hyperledger Blockchain “Backend as a Service” (BaaS) Infrastructure for two key industries: Agriculture, to target farm-to-table beef exports; and Opioids/Controlled Substance Management, to create a verifiable and trusted ledger between pharmaceutical manufacturers and consumers. For additional information please visit www.PacificSoftwareInc.com.

