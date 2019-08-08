Log in
Pacific Ventures Group Announces Successful Run of the SnöBar Product Line in its New Copacking Facility

0
08/08/2019 | 10:05am EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pacific Ventures Group (OTC PINK: PACV) (the "Company"), an investment group concentrating in food, beverage and alcohol distribution, announced today that the SnöBar Product Line will be fulfilled for the east and west coast of the United States through its distribution centers.  This will allow the SnöBar brand to grow rapidly and be available to consumers over the age of 21.

The company will continue the sales of the SnöBar Product Line to its distributors which will allow customers to buy on demand.

About Pacific Ventures Group: 

Pacific Ventures is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com.  (You must be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar www.snobarcocktails.com)

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Ventures Group
310-392-5606
info@pacvgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Shannon Masjedi President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Marc Shenkman Chairman
Lloyd T. Spencer Secretary
