Apotheca Biosciences (PCFP) to Change Ticker Symbol to CBDC Effective at the Open of Business April 4, 2019

Saint Petersburg, FL, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Apotheca Biosciences (OTC PINK: PCFP), a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, drug formulations and cannabis delivery technologies for the health care and consumer care industry, is pleased to announce today that the Company's ticker symbol will change from "PCFP" to "CBDC," effective at the start of trading on April 4, 2019.

P.C. Sundar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Apotheca, said: "We are excited to be able to align our ticker symbol with the CBD industry and our brand name ProMED CBD which provides us with better visibility and consistent recognition with public investors and across all our stakeholders."

No action is needed from current shareholders in relation to the ticker symbol change. CBDC's shares will continue to be listed on the OTC Markets and the CUSIP will remain unchanged as 03836L107.

Apotheca Biosciences is a pioneering biotech company with an emphasis in research and development in addition to the creation of high-grade nutraceuticals and cosmetics. The health of our customers takes precedence and our solid business strategy ensures focus on customer wellbeing. Our goal is to lay the groundwork and continue research of cannabinoid receptiveness in patients and create nutraceuticals that reflects our strategy and research. For more information on Apotheca Biosciences, please visit www.apothecabiosciences.com



About ProMED Biosciences Inc. – Science Based Wellbeing

ProMED Biosciences is a developer and manufacturer of medical grade CBD and cannabinoids products that enhance wellbeing and quality of life. ProMED is and will be distributed nationally in wellbeing centers, dispensaries, Spas, health food stores, Vitamin Shops, health care provider’s offices, online and through distributors.

To request further information about ProMED, please email info@promedcbd.com, or visit it on FB @promedcbd and Twitter @promedbio







About Apotheca Biosciences Inc.

Apotheca Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, through its divisions, engages in 1) the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of opioid addiction, sleep disorder, PTSD. Alzheimer's and inflammatory diseases worldwide, 2) develops and manufactures medical devices for precise dosing, and 3) direct to business and consumer CBD enhanced supplements, formulations and cosmetics. The pipeline of products includes; transdermal, sublingual, digestive technologies and medical devices for precise and controlled dosing of cannabinoids. Products such as CannaDERME, a transdermal technology using nano-emulsion for fast absorption of cannabinoid compounds for the general pain market.

To request further information about Apotheca, please email info@apothecabio.com, or visit its website at http://www.apothecabiosciences.com/, or visit it on FB @apotheca and Twitter @apotheca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact:

Media Contact: (727) 228-3994

Apotheca Biosciences

http://www.apothecabio.com

info@apothecabio.com

Twitter - @apotheca

Facebook – apotheca

Telegram- apotheca