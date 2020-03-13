Pacira BioSciences : 4
03/13/2020 | 04:08am EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
WINSTON ROY
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. [ PCRX ]
Director
10% Owner
X
Chief Clinical Officer
C/O PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
03/11/2020
5 SYLVAN WAY, SUITE 300
PARSIPPANY NJ
07054
Common Stock
03/11/2020
P
2,500
A
$36.5
25,237
(1)
D
1. Includes 598 shares of common stock acquired under the issuer's employee stock purchase plan in June 2019.
/s/ Kristen Williams,
03/12/2020
Attorney-in-Fact
Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:07:03 UTC
