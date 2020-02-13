Log in
Pacira to Report 2019 Financial Results on Thursday February 20, 2020

02/13/2020 | 07:31am EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 financial results before the open of the U.S. markets on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-845-0779 and provide the passcode 8765839. International callers may dial 1-720-545-0035 and use the same passcode. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available at 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) using the passcode 8765839. The replay of the call will be available for one week from the date of the live call. The webcast will be available on the Pacira website for approximately two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) is a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, the company acquired the iovera⁰ system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

Investor Contact:

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti, (973) 254-4387
Christian.Pedetti@pacira.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
