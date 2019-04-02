Pacira Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
04/02/2019 | 07:31am EDT
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today reported that it will present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference at 3:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Live audio of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.
About Pacira
Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing and improving postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.
Company Contact:
Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Christian Pedetti
(973) 254-4387
Christian.pedetti@pacira.com