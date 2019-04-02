Log in
Pacira Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

0
04/02/2019 | 07:31am EDT

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today reported that it will present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference at 3:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Live audio of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira                                                                           

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing and improving postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

Company Contact:
Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Christian Pedetti
(973) 254-4387
Christian.pedetti@pacira.com

Pacira_logo[1].JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 404 M
EBIT 2019 70,4 M
Net income 2019 21,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 83,34
P/E ratio 2020 36,31
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,53x
Capitalization 1 569 M
Chart PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Stack Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Charles A. Reinhart Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Kharitonov Vice President-Research & Development
Richard E. Scranton Chief Medical Officer
James B. Jones Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC-13.04%1 569
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.69%372 229
NOVARTIS14.28%245 403
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.98%237 129
PFIZER-1.86%235 785
MERCK AND COMPANY9.02%214 680
