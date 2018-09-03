Paddy Power Betfair : Main Securities Market Notice Replacement

The following replaces the Main Securities Market Notice released on the 30th August 2018 at 8.00 RNS number 8999Y. The correct amount is 339,200 Ordinary Shares EUR0.09. All other information remains unchanged. The full amended text appears below.

EURONEXT DUBLIN

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

DUBLIN 2

30th August 2018

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned security to listing on the Official List and trading on the Main Securities Market.

PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC

339,200 Ordinary Shares EUR0.09

IE00BWT6H894

Equity

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin