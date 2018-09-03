Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paddy Power Betfair    PPB   IE00BWT6H894

PADDY POWER BETFAIR (PPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time TRADEGATE AG - 09/03 12:34:11 pm
79.0750 EUR   0.00%
11:57aPADDY POWER BET : Main Securities Market Notice Replacement
PU
08/29PADDY POWER BET : Notices
CO
08/28PADDY POWER BET : Block Listing and Additional Listing Applications
PU
SummaryQuotesNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Paddy Power Betfair : Main Securities Market Notice Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 11:57am CEST

The following replaces the Main Securities Market Notice released on the 30th August 2018 at 8.00 RNS number 8999Y. The correct amount is 339,200 Ordinary Shares EUR0.09. All other information remains unchanged. The full amended text appears below.

EURONEXT DUBLIN

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

DUBLIN 2

30th August 2018

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned security to listing on the Official List and trading on the Main Securities Market.

PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC

339,200 Ordinary Shares EUR0.09

IE00BWT6H894

Equity

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin

Disclaimer

Paddy Power Betfair plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 09:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PADDY POWER BETFAIR
11:57aPADDY POWER BETFAIR : Main Securities Market Notice Replacement
PU
08/29PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
08/28PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Block Listing and Additional Listing Applications
PU
08/28PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/28PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
08/24PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
08/23PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
08/23PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/23PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
08/13Paddy Power Betfair PLC's (PDYPF) CEO Peter Jackson on 2018 Interim Results -.. 
08/09Paddy Power Betfair PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Paddy Power Betfair reports 1H results 
07/31Bye, Bye Bookie - MGM Resorts International 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 923 M
EBIT 2017 394 M
Net income 2017 253 M
Finance 2017 215 M
Yield 2017 2,72%
P/E ratio 2017 30,49
P/E ratio 2018 20,67
EV / Sales 2017 3,24x
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
Capitalization 6 448 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander Gersh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Dyson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PADDY POWER BETFAIR0.00%7 481
SANDS CHINA LTD.-3.40%39 430
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.91%31 982
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED33.29%14 504
WYNN MACAU LTD-8.96%14 470
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-17.77%11 768
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.