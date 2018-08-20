Paddy Power Betfair : Share Buyback Programme

20 August 2018

Paddy Power Betfair plc (the 'Company or the 'Group')

Share Buyback Programme

The Group hereby confirms that the initial share buyback programme tranche of £200m that commenced on 29 May 2018 has now completed. Goldman Sachs International, who was undertaking the related repurchases of the Company's shares on the Group's behalf, repurchased a total of 2,429,174 ordinary shares in the Company under this programme, all of which have been cancelled.

Further to the announcement on 8 August 2018 in relation to the second buyback programme tranche of £300m to be undertaken by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, the Group hereby confirms the commencement of that programme. Any shares repurchased by the Group will be cancelled. Details of any shares repurchased will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service by the Company following any repurchase.

Contact:

Ivan Kelly, Investor Relations Tel: +353 (87) 794 4999

Pritti Patel, Company Secretariat Tel: +44 (0)7702 761 147