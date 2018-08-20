Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paddy Power Betfair    PPB   IE00BWT6H894

PADDY POWER BETFAIR (PPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time TRADEGATE AG - 08/20 09:03:38 am
79.3250 EUR   0.00%
08:41aPADDY POWER BET : Share Buyback Programme
PU
08/16PADDY POWER BET : Notices
CO
08/15PADDY POWER BET : Notices
CO
SummaryQuotesNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Paddy Power Betfair : Share Buyback Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:41am CEST

20 August 2018

Paddy Power Betfair plc (the 'Company or the 'Group')

Share Buyback Programme

The Group hereby confirms that the initial share buyback programme tranche of £200m that commenced on 29 May 2018 has now completed. Goldman Sachs International, who was undertaking the related repurchases of the Company's shares on the Group's behalf, repurchased a total of 2,429,174 ordinary shares in the Company under this programme, all of which have been cancelled.

Further to the announcement on 8 August 2018 in relation to the second buyback programme tranche of £300m to be undertaken by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, the Group hereby confirms the commencement of that programme. Any shares repurchased by the Group will be cancelled. Details of any shares repurchased will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service by the Company following any repurchase.

Contact:

Ivan Kelly, Investor Relations Tel: +353 (87) 794 4999

Pritti Patel, Company Secretariat Tel: +44 (0)7702 761 147

Disclaimer

Paddy Power Betfair plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PADDY POWER BETFAIR
08:41aPADDY POWER BETFAIR : Share Buyback Programme
PU
08/16PADDY POWER BETFAIR : FanDuel founders sue company for $120m
AQ
08/16PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
08/15PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
08/14PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
08/13PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/13PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
08/10PADDY POWER BETFAIR : State should restrict gambling ads seen by children, indus..
AQ
08/10PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/10PADDY POWER BETFAIR : Notices
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Paddy Power Betfair PLC's (PDYPF) CEO Peter Jackson on 2018 Interim Results -.. 
08/09Paddy Power Betfair PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Paddy Power Betfair reports 1H results 
07/31Bye, Bye Bookie - MGM Resorts International 
07/28ALL BETS ON : MGM and GVC to partner 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 923 M
EBIT 2017 394 M
Net income 2017 253 M
Finance 2017 215 M
Yield 2017 2,75%
P/E ratio 2017 30,16
P/E ratio 2018 20,44
EV / Sales 2017 3,22x
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
Capitalization 6 403 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander Gersh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Dyson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PADDY POWER BETFAIR0.00%7 324
SANDS CHINA LTD.-8.95%37 162
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-12.44%29 448
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED30.80%14 482
WYNN MACAU LTD-22.92%12 250
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-23.90%10 891
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.