PageGroup    MPI   GB0030232317

PAGEGROUP

(MPI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/16 06:01:31 am
442.3 GBp   +1.03%
05:27aPAGEGROUP : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/08Adecco sees Brexit adding to European hiring woes
RE
08/08PAGEGROUP : Earnings up despite brexit worries
AQ
PageGroup : Holding(s) in Company

0
08/16/2019 | 05:27am EDT

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ('CGC') is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC') and Capital Bank & Trust Company ('CB&T'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

Disclaimer

Page Group plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:26:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 645 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Finance 2019 119 M
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 1 390 M
Chart PAGEGROUP
Duration : Period :
PageGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGEGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 557,50  GBp
Last Close Price 437,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen John Ingham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Soutar Lowden Chairman
Kelvin John Stagg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Boddie Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Marie de Smedt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAGEGROUP-2.88%1 684
HAYS2.50%2 550
KORN FERRY-4.63%2 128
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC27.88%1 553
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.40%511
ROBERT WALTERS PLC0.73%467
