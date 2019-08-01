PageGroup : Notice of 2019 Half Year Results

PageGroup plc

Notice of 2019 Half Year Results

PageGroup plc ('PageGroup') will release its Half Year Results at 7.00am on Wednesday 7 August 2019.

PageGroup will host a conference call, with on-line slide presentation, for analysts and investors at 8.30am on 7 August 2019, the details of which are below.

Link:

https://www.investis-live.com/pagegroup/5d35b72e9add6d1100148e3b/usas

Please use the following dial-in numbers to join the conference:

United Kingdom (Local) 020 3936 2999 All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Please quote the access code 41 06 07 to gain access to the call

A presentation and recording to accompany the call will be posted on the Company's website during the course of the morning of 7 August 2019 at:

http://www.page.com/investors/investor-library.aspx

PageGroup

Jeremy Tatham, Group Financial Controller 01932 264143

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain / Susanne Yule 020 3727 1340