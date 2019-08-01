Log in
PAGEGROUP

(MPI)
  Report  
PageGroup : Notice of 2019 Half Year Results

0
08/01/2019 | 04:40am EDT

PageGroup plc

Notice of 2019 Half Year Results

PageGroup plc ('PageGroup') will release its Half Year Results at 7.00am on Wednesday 7 August 2019.

PageGroup will host a conference call, with on-line slide presentation, for analysts and investors at 8.30am on 7 August 2019, the details of which are below.

Link:

https://www.investis-live.com/pagegroup/5d35b72e9add6d1100148e3b/usas

Please use the following dial-in numbers to join the conference:

United Kingdom (Local)

020 3936 2999

All other locations

+44 20 3936 2999

Please quote the access code 41 06 07 to gain access to the call

A presentation and recording to accompany the call will be posted on the Company's website during the course of the morning of 7 August 2019 at:

http://www.page.com/investors/investor-library.aspx

PageGroup

Jeremy Tatham, Group Financial Controller 01932 264143

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain / Susanne Yule 020 3727 1340

Disclaimer

Page Group plc published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:39:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 642 M
EBIT 2019 156 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Finance 2019 119 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 1 425 M
Chart PAGEGROUP
Duration : Period :
PageGroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGEGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 562,50  GBp
Last Close Price 448,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen John Ingham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Soutar Lowden Chairman
Kelvin John Stagg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Boddie Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Marie de Smedt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAGEGROUP-0.44%1 742
HAYS10.07%2 737
KORN FERRY-0.66%2 235
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC22.60%1 506
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.78%569
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-3.27%435
