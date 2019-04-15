Log in
PageGroup : Robert Walters profit rises as Europe, Asia post strong hiring

04/15/2019 | 03:14am EDT

(Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters Plc on Monday reported higher first-quarter profit, boosted by healthy hiring figures in Asia-Pacific and Europe, overshadowing political protests and disruptions in France.

Robert Walters shares were 4.03 percent higher at 611.6 pence in early trade.

Robert Walters, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said gross profit rose 11 percent to 98.6 million pounds in the three months ended March 31.

Net fee income of gross profit from Europe rose 8 percent to 26.2 million pounds in the first quarter, while the UK had growth of 10 percent, despite uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union threatening client and candidate confidence.

"All the group's regions delivered growth in net fee income despite economic and political uncertainty in a number of markets, particularly the UK and France," Chief Executive Officer Robert Walters said.

Asia-Pacific gross profit rose 12 percent to 36.4 million pounds in the quarter.

Rival PageGroup Plc said last week that the 'gilets jaunes' protests in France impacted candidate confidence.

The "yellow vests" protests, named after the bright jackets that French drivers have to keep in their cars and which have been worn by demonstrators, began in November after public anger over higher fuel taxes.

Robert Walters said performance in France, its largest market in Europe, was hit by the turbulent political backdrop but still managed positive single digit net fee income growth.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAGEGROUP -0.47% 532.5 Delayed Quote.18.12%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC 2.62% 611.5999 Delayed Quote.8.36%
