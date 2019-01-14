Log in
PageGroup : fourth-quarter profit rises, Brexit hits UK sentiment

01/14/2019 | 02:47am EST

(Reuters) - Recruiter PageGroup Plc reported higher quarterly profit, driven by strong hiring in Europe, Middle East and Africa and said uncertainty around Britain's looming exit from the European Union had taken a toll on the country's job market.

The company, which places employees in sectors from banking and financial services to oil and gas, said on Monday gross profit from UK grew 2.1 percent, leading to a second consecutive quarter of marginal growth, despite Brexit fears.

Total gross profit rose 15.4 percent to 211.1 million pounds in the fourth quarter.

Brexit has caused jitters in the jobs market with rival Robert Walters Plc warning on Thursday of a slowdown in hiring in Britain.

In Asia, Greater China had a 12 percent profit growth in the quarter, down from 31 percent in the third quarter, as the company said confidence in mainland China was hit by the ongoing trade tariff uncertainty between Beijing and Washington.

PageGroup's profit from France rose 10 percent in the quarter despite disruption from the "yellow vest" protests, and profit from Germany rose 28 percent, amid economic growth worries in the country.

Gross profit from Europe, the Middle East and Africa - its largest market grew 14.9 percent in the quarter. The region accounts for nearly half of the company's profit.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
