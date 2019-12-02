PagerDuty : for Cloud Operations Launches to Help Companies Accelerate Cloud Adoption by Transforming Operations Management

New solution helps companies prevent outages and business disruption, protect customer experience, and increase productivity across the cloud adoption lifecycle

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced PagerDuty for Cloud Operations, a new solution to help IT and DevOps teams transform their operations practices and capabilities as they move applications and services to the cloud. The solution helps companies accelerate their journey across the cloud adoption lifecycle from workload migration to cloud-native applications, microservices, and serverless. The combination of PagerDuty’s platform and integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions allows teams to automatically detect incidents, respond in real time, and automate their workflows. PagerDuty and AWS customers can benefit from improved ability to prevent outages, a better customer experience, and increased team productivity.

Cloud spending is expected to grow from $183 billion in 2018 to $500 billion by 20231 as companies migrate to the cloud, shifting from a monolithic IT service architecture to a mesh of microservices where developers are empowered to build and operate their own services. Traditional centrally controlled IT operating procedures, known as ITIL, weren’t built for the complexity this proliferation of services creates, causing inability to address service outages and problems in real time. A new cloud operating model is emerging to address the complexity, and PagerDuty for Cloud Operations has been created to ensure teams can work together to prevent and rapidly resolve incidents in this new model.

“PagerDuty for Cloud Operations is crucial to accelerating our ongoing digital transformation as we migrate more critical apps and services to the cloud,” said Mark Huber, Senior Director, Engineering Enablement, Cox Automotive. “Already, the PagerDuty platform has reduced our incidents by 75%, improved productivity among our developers by 20%, and helped us save millions of dollars a year on operational costs.”

“Traditional operations management approaches don’t meet what organizations need as they migrate workloads to the cloud, develop new cloud-native applications, and adopt containers, microservices, and serverless computing,” said Jukka Alanen, SVP Business Development and Corporate Strategy, PagerDuty. “PagerDuty for Cloud Operations brings a new operations management model, focused on real-time, automated, and intelligent operations, which enables organizations to maximize their cloud adoption.”

The core components of PagerDuty for Cloud Operations include:

PagerDuty’s digital operations management platform, which enables teams to detect and understand incidents and other time-sensitive issues, respond in real time, orchestrate and automate workflows, and continuously learn, analyze, and improve operations. This platform and the additional products such as Event Intelligence, Modern Incident Response, and Analytics are designed for both cloud-native operations as well as a hybrid of cloud and on-premises operations.

Joint integrations between PagerDuty and AWS services that automate visibility and workflows and enable real-time actions based on machine signals from cloud services and applications. These integrations include: Monitoring: Amazon CloudWatch, AWS Personal Health Dashboard Management and Automation: Amazon EventBridge Security: AWS Security Hub, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail

PagerDuty’s Digital Operations Maturity Model, which provides benchmarking data and best practices for organizations to help transform their operations as part of their cloud adoption journey. The maturity model helps organizations move from manual, reactive operations toward automated, proactive operations, aligned with what is needed for the cloud.

Solution architecting experience, building on thousands of shared customers between AWS and PagerDuty, with reference architectures, technical integration guidance, and best practices.

PagerDuty for Cloud Operations is available for PagerDuty Business and Digital Operations customers. To learn more, find us at the PagerDuty booth (#2616) at AWS re:Invent 2019, Sands Expo, Venetian in Las Vegas, December 2-5, 2019, and attend the PagerDuty customer speaking session featuring Cox Automotive’s Senior Director, Engineering Enablement, Mark Huber on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4:00pm in Titian 2205.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Vodafone, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

1“ Worldwide Public Cloud Services Revenue Grows to Nearly $183 Billion in 2018, Led by the Top 5 Service Providers and Accelerating Public Cloud Services Spending in China,” IDC, July 31, 2019.

