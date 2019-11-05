PagerDuty : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on December 5, 2019

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 ended October 31, 2019 after market close on December 5, 2019. PagerDuty will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible on PagerDuty’s investor relations website at investor.pagerduty.com prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing (833) 227-5837, using conference code 2091657.

International parties can access the call by dialing (647) 689-4067, using conference code 2091657.

The webcast will be accessible on PagerDuty’s investor relations website at investor.pagerduty.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through December 19, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call (800) 585-8367 and enter conference code 2091657. International parties should call (416) 621-4642 and enter conference code 2091657.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers including GE, Vodafone, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006122/en/