PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital : Form 13-D

11/22/2019 | 03:22pm EST

Section 1: SC 13G/A (SCHEDULE 13G HOLDINGS REPORT AMENDMENT)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 5)*

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.000025 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

G68707101

(CUSIP Number)

November 20, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b)x Rule 13d-1(c)
  • Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. G68707101

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Page 2 of 8 Pages

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

1

2

3

4

Melvin Capital Management LP

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

  1. o
  2. o

SEC USE ONLY

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware, USA

NUMBER OF

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH

SOLE VOTING POWER

5

0

SHARED VOTING POWER

6

0

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

7

0

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

8

0

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

9

0

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

o

10

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

11

0%

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

12

IA

This filing constitutes an exit filing as the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than 5 percent of the referenced class of securities.

CUSIP No. G68707101

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Page 3 of 8 Pages

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

1

2

3

4

Melvin Capital Master Fund Ltd

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

  1. o
  2. o

SEC USE ONLY

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Cayman Islands

NUMBER OF

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH

SOLE VOTING POWER

5

0

SHARED VOTING POWER

6

0

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

7

0

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

8

0

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

9

0

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

o

10

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

11

0%

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

12

CO

This filing constitutes an exit filing as the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than 5 percent of the referenced class of securities.

CUSIP No. G68707101

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Page 4 of 8 Pages

Item 1. (a) Name of Issuer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Item 1. (b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1384, 4º andar, parte A

São Paulo, SP, 01451-001, Brazil

Item 2. (a, b, c) Names of Person Filing, Address of Principal Business Office, Citizenship:

Melvin Capital Management LP, a Delaware limited partnership, 535 Madison Avenue, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10022. Melvin Capital Master Fund Ltd, a Cayman Islands exempted company, 535 Madison Avenue, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10022.

Item 2. (d) Title of Class of Securities

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.000025 per share

Item 2. (e) CUSIP No.:

G68707101

CUSIP No. G68707101

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Page 5 of 8 Pages

Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to §§240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

  1. ¨ Broker or dealer registered under section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o);
  2. ¨ Bank as defined in section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);
  3. ¨ Insurance company as defined in section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);
  4. ¨ Investment company registered under section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-8);
  5. o An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);
  6. ¨ An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);
  7. ¨ A parent holding company or control person in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);
  8. ¨ A savings associations as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);
  9. ¨ A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);
  10. ¨ A non-U.S. institution in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);
  11. ¨ A group, in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K). If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution:

CUSIP No. G68707101

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Page 6 of 8 Pages

Item 4. Ownership

This filing constitutes an exit filing as reporting persons have ceased to be the beneficial owners of more than 5 percent of the referenced class of securities.

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following [X].

Item 6. Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person

Not Applicable.

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company or Control Person

Not Applicable.

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group

Not Applicable.

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group

Not Applicable.

Item 10. Certification

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

CUSIP No. G68707101

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Page 7 of 8 Pages

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Dated: November 22, 2019

Melvin Capital Management LP

By: /s/ Evan Cohen

Evan Cohen, Chief Compliance Officer

Melvin Capital Master Fund Ltd

By: Melvin Capital Management LP

By: /s/ Evan Cohen

Evan Cohen, Chief Compliance Officer

CUSIP No. G68707101

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Page 8 of 8 Pages

Exhibit I

JOINT FILING STATEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULE 13d-1(k)

The undersigned acknowledge and agree that the foregoing statement on Schedule 13G/A, is filed on behalf of each of the undersigned and that all subsequent amendments to this statement on Schedule 13G/A, shall be filed on behalf of each of the undersigned without the necessity of filing additional joint acquisition statements. The undersigned acknowledge that each shall be responsible for the timely filing of such amendments, and for the completeness and accuracy of the information concerning him or it contained therein, but shall not be responsible for the completeness and accuracy of the information concerning the others, except to the extent that he or it knows or has reason to believe that such information is inaccurate.

Dated: November 22, 2019

Melvin Capital Management LP

By: /s/ Evan Cohen

Evan Cohen, Chief Compliance Officer

Melvin Capital Master Fund Ltd

By: Melvin Capital Management LP

By: /s/ Evan Cohen

Evan Cohen, Chief Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
