PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital : PagBank closes partnership with Shell

02/27/2020 | 06:31pm EST

PagSeguro PagBank closes partnership with Shell

New functionality in Pagbank Super App starting on March 05th .

It will be available in more than 2 thousand gas stations enabled with Shell Box in Brazil. With this new feature Pagbank users may refuel their vehicles and receive a cash back.

São Paulo, Brazil, February 27, 2020 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS), today announces a new partnership with Raízen, licensed by the Shell brand, that has a platform of digital payments experience, named Shell Box.

Pagbank users may refuel their vehicles at one of the 2,000 Shell Box stations, in app and getting cash back rewards.

This new functionality will start on March 5th, in more than 2 thousand Shell Box stations in Brazil. Pagbank users will receive 10 reais of cash back on the first five refuels with a minimum of 50 reais.

"This new initiative, in partnership with Shell is an additional service for our customers, as it offers a frictionless in app experience. In addition to this partnership, we already have available Google Play, Spotify, Uber, Cabify, among others, deploying a complete ecosystem in our Super app" says Ricardo

Dutra, CEO of PagSeguro PagBank.

About PagSeguro:

PagSeguro Digital is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagSeguro Digital is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all of the following five pillars:

  • Multiple digital banking solutions
  • In-personpayments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital provides to merchants
  • Free digital accounts that PagSeguro Digital provides to its consumers and merchants with functionalities such as bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, wire transfers, peer to peer cash transfers, prepaid credit cards, cash cards, loans, investments, QR code payments, and payroll portability, among other digital banking services
  • Issuer of prepaid, cash and credit cards
  • Operate as a full acquirer

PagSeguro Digital is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle-free way of owning a free PagBank digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagSeguro Digital's end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagSeguro Digital's mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

SOURCE: PagSeguro.

About Shell Box:

Shell Box is the application of Shell brand, that allows customers to make fast payments, without using plastic or waiting for the POS terminal. The app consolidates promotional calendars, grants discounts and rewards.

Customers can also access their payment history and check Shell Box stations availability.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. +55 (11) 3914-9403/ 9524 ir@pagseguro.com investors.pagseguro.com

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 23:30:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 5 703 M
EBIT 2019 1 996 M
Net income 2019 1 376 M
Finance 2019 2 637 M
Yield 2019 0,00%
P/E ratio 2019 35,0x
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
EV / Sales2019 8,47x
EV / Sales2020 6,66x
Capitalization 50 917 M
Managers
NameTitle
Luiz Frias Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Alcaro Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Director
Maria Judith de Brito Director
Ricardo Dutra da Silva Director
Noemia Gushiken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.1.20%11 350
FISERV INC.-2.39%76 740
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.88%56 824
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.22%24 254
WIRECARD AG15.72%16 721
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-11.09%9 836
