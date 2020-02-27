PagSeguro Digital : PagBank closes partnership with Shell

PagSeguro PagBank closes partnership with Shell

New functionality in Pagbank Super App starting on March 05th .

It will be available in more than 2 thousand gas stations enabled with Shell Box in Brazil. With this new feature Pagbank users may refuel their vehicles and receive a cash back.

São Paulo, Brazil, February 27, 2020 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS), today announces a new partnership with Raízen, licensed by the Shell brand, that has a platform of digital payments experience, named Shell Box.

Pagbank users may refuel their vehicles at one of the 2,000 Shell Box stations, in app and getting cash back rewards.

This new functionality will start on March 5th, in more than 2 thousand Shell Box stations in Brazil. Pagbank users will receive 10 reais of cash back on the first five refuels with a minimum of 50 reais.

"This new initiative, in partnership with Shell is an additional service for our customers, as it offers a frictionless in app experience. In addition to this partnership, we already have available Google Play, Spotify, Uber, Cabify, among others, deploying a complete ecosystem in our Super app" says Ricardo

Dutra, CEO of PagSeguro PagBank.