PagSeguro Digital : PagBank enters exclusive partnership with Cabify

PagSeguro PagBank enters exclusive partnership with Cabify

From now on, Cabify drivers will be able to receive their payments through their PagBank account, and soon users will be able to request and pay for Cabify services in the PagBank application.

São Paulo, Brazil, February 17, 2020 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagSeguro (NYSE: PAGS), today announced an exclusive partnership with Cabify, an urban mobility platform, primarily focused on improving the method and timing of payments for Cabify's drivers.

Partner Cabify drivers who have a PagBank account will be paid their balances up to three times per week (currently, Cabify driver receive payment only once per week). Through the new partnership, PagBank will also offer special and exclusive benefits for Cabify partner drivers. In the future, Cabify drivers will eventually be able to receive their balances on a daily basis.

Additionally, this partnership expands our PagBank Super app portfolio, as it will allow PagBank users to request and pay Cabify services directly in the PagBank application. Another new functionality is the integration of the PagBank payment method directly in the Cabify application, further expanding payment methods for Cabify's users.

"The possibility of offering the Cabify service in the PagBank application is very innovative in the Brazilian market, as it offers another service improvement for our customers. With these new capabilities, and at no additional cost, PagBank's digital account becomes even more complete," Ricardo Dutra, CEO of

PagSeguro, said.

"Cabify is very optimistic about this partnership, as PagSeguro is a company that has always been focused on the small and micro-entrepreneurs' market and believed that Cabify's drivers or treatment would not be different. In addition, the possibility of offering the Cabify service in the PagBank application is a unique feature for the Brazilian market and an important step for the growth of our user base", commented Pedro

Meduna, Country Manager of Cabify Brasil.