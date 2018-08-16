Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Paion AG    PA8   DE000A0B65S3

PAION AG (PA8)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PAION AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:50pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2018 / 23:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Beck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PAION AG

b) LEI
529900CGHB9UWY40BU45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B65S3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.35 EUR 4030.25 EUR
2.35 EUR 19469.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.35 EUR 23500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Dusseldorf Stock Exchange - Quotrix
MIC: XQTX


16.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany
Internet: www.paion.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44243  16.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAION AG
08/16PAION AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/13PAION : Progressing towards filings in US and Japan
AQ
08/08PAION : Reports financial results for the first half year 2018
EQ
08/01PAION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acco..
EQ
07/24PAION : Starts eu phase iii trial with remimazolam in general anesthesia
EQ
06/29PAION AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
EQ
06/25PAION AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
EQ
06/21PAION : Raises eur 5.2 million in private placement
EQ
06/21PAION : Raises eur 5.2 million in private placement
EQ
06/01PAION AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/26Paion AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Paion AG (PAIOF) Updates Remimazolam Headline Data From Pivotal U.S. Phase II.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3,70 M
EBIT 2018 -15,8 M
Net income 2018 -11,3 M
Finance 2018 15,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 37,7x
EV / Sales 2019 12,2x
Capitalization 155 M
Chart PAION AG
Duration : Period :
Paion AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,85 €
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Söhngen Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Spiekerkötter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Abdelghani Omari Chief Financial Officer
Karin Louise Dorrepaal Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
John Dawson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAION AG-13.49%176
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%29 145
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.78%24 472
LONZA GROUP18.34%23 390
INCYTE CORPORATION-29.40%14 126
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.38.13%11 851
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.