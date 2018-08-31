Log in
PAION AG (PA8)
PAION AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/31/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
PAION AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2018 / 18:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
63828983


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany
Internet: www.paion.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

718521  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
