PAION AG    PA8   DE000A0B65S3

PAION AG

(PA8)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PAION AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/30/2019 | 08:05am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
PAION AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2019 / 14:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
63904674


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany
Internet: www.paion.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

878715  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=878715&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8,00 M
EBIT 2019 -11,0 M
Net income 2019 -8,78 M
Finance 2019 9,62 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
EV / Sales2019 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart PAION AG
Duration : Period :
Paion AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,20  €
Last Close Price 2,24  €
Spread / Highest target 87,5%
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Söhngen Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Spiekerkötter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Abdelghani Omari Chief Financial Officer
Karin Louise Dorrepaal Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Irina Antonijevic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAION AG3.20%158
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.61%29 041
LONZA GROUP32.31%25 229
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 692
INCYTE CORPORATION14.51%15 661
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.13%12 915
