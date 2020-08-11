Log in
PAION AG    PA8   DE000A0B65S3

PAION AG

(PA8)
  Report
News 
News

PAION : ANNOUNCES PROGRESS WITH REMIMAZOLAM BY ITS PARTNER YICHANG HUMANWELL IN CHINA

08/11/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PAION ANNOUNCES PROGRESS WITH REMIMAZOLAM BY ITS PARTNER YICHANG HUMANWELL IN CHINA

11.08.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAION ANNOUNCES PROGRESS WITH REMIMAZOLAM BY ITS PARTNER YICHANG HUMANWELL IN CHINA

- Recent launch of Ruima(R) (remimazolam) in procedural sedation

- Yichang Humanwell has started a Phase III trial in general anesthesia

Aachen (Germany), 11 August 2020 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces that its Chinese remimazolam licensee Yichang Humanwell has recently launched Ruima(R) (remimazolam) in procedural sedation in China. In addition, a Phase III trial in general anesthesia in China has started patient recruitment. The Phase III study is a multicentre, single-blind randomized comparative clinical trial of efficacy and safety of remimazolam versus propofol in induction and maintenance of general anesthesia in 516 elective surgery patients.

Remimazolam (brand name Ruima(R)) was approved in China for procedural sedation in July 2020.

Dr. Jim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of PAION AG, stated: "This is great news. We are delighted by the strong commitment to remimazolam by our Chinese partner Yichang Humanwell. We look forward to learn more about the progress in China."

###

About remimazolam
Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and is not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines, remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation or anesthesia if necessary. In clinical studies, remimazolam demonstrated efficacy and safety in around 2,900 volunteers and patients. Data so far indicate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.

In Japan, licensee Mundipharma received market approval in general anesthesia in January 2020. In the U.S., former licensee Cosmo Pharmaceuticals received market approval in procedural sedation in July 2020. In China, licensee Yichang Humanwell received market approval in procedural sedation in July 2020. In South Korea, licensee Hana Pharm filed for market approval in general anesthesia in December 2019. In Europe, PAION submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in procedural sedation in November 2019 and topline data of an EU Phase III trial in general anesthesia are expected in the second half of 2020.

In addition to procedural sedation and general anesthesia, based on positive Phase II study results, ICU sedation is another possible indication for remimazolam.

Remimazolam is partnered in the U.S. (brand name BYFAVOTM) with Acacia Pharma, in Japan (brand name Anerem(R)) with Mundipharma, in China (brand name Ruima(R)) with Yichang Humanwell, in Canada with Pharmascience, in Russia/CIS, Turkey and the MENA region with R-Pharm, and in South Korea and Southeast Asia with Hana Pharm. For all other markets including parts of the EU, remimazolam is available for licensing.

About PAION
PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drugs for out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. Remimazolam is partnered in multiple territories outside of Europe. Remimazolam was approved in the U.S. and China for procedural sedation in July 2020 and in Japan for general anesthesia in January 2020. In South Korea, a market application for remimazolam in general anesthesia was filed in December 2019.

In Europe, PAION is seeking approval of remimazolam for general anesthesia and for procedural sedation. PAION submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for procedural sedation in November 2019. The topline data of a Phase III trial in general anesthesia are expected in the second half of 2020.

PAION's mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the fields of anesthesia and critical care by bringing novel products to market to benefit patients, doctors & other stakeholders in healthcare.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with an additional site in Cambridge (United Kingdom).

Contact
Ralf Penner
Vice President Investor Relations/Public Relations
PAION AG
Martinstrasse 10-12
52062 Aachen - Germany
Phone +49 241 4453-152
E-mail r.penner@paion.com
www.paion.com

