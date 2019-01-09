Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Palace Capital PLC    PCA   GB00BF5SGF06

PALACE CAPITAL PLC (PCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 11:35:24 am
310 GBp   +0.65%
2018PALACE CAPITAL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Palace Capital : Publication of circular and notice of GM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 03:09am EST

9 January 2019

Palace Capital plc

('Palace Capital', or the 'Company')

Related party transaction, publication of circular and notice of General Meeting

As previously announced in the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2018, the Board of Palace Capital plc is aware of a technical issue in respect of the Company's payment of certain dividends, namely the final dividend of 4.75 pence per Ordinary Share paid on 31st July 2018 and the interim dividend of 4.75 pence per Ordinary Share paid on 19th October 2018 (together, the 'Relevant Distributions') which has resulted in a technical infringement of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act').

The issue is historic in nature and there is no change to the current financial position or financial outlook of the Company as a consequence of this technical matter. It also has no impact on the Company's intentions or ability to continue returning its surplus cash flow to shareholders via future dividends. The Board has undertaken a thorough and detailed review and is confident all issues have been identified and that the necessary procedural and administrative resolutions have been implemented.

The Company will today publish a circular convening a General Meeting (the 'Circular') to be held at the offices of Hamlins LLP, Roxburghe House, 273-287 Regent Street, London W1B 2AD on 25 January 2019 at 12 p.m., at which a special resolution (the 'Resolution') will be proposed which will, among other things, seek shareholder approval of a proposed waiver of any claims which the Company may have against its directors and shareholders in respect of the Relevant Distributions.

The proposed waivers of claims constitute related party transactions for the purposes of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. The steps being proposed are in line with those taken by other listed companies that have encountered similar issues in the past.

Terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular. The Circular will be available to view on the Company's website (www.palacecapitalplc.com) and at the offices of Palace Capital plc at Lower Ground Floor, One George Yard, London, EC3V 9DF, United Kingdom and at the offices of Hamlins LLP at Roxburghe House, 273-287 Regent Street, London W1B 2AD, United Kingdom. A copy of the Circular and the accompanying Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

For further information, contact:

Palace Capital plc

Neil Sinclair, Chief Executive

Stephen Silvester, Finance Director

Tel. +44 (0)20 3301 8331

Arden Partners plc (Sponsor and Lead Broker)

Paul Shackleton / Ciaran Walsh / Alex Penney

Tel. +44 (0)207 614 5900

Allenby Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Naylor / James Reeve / Asha Chotai

Tel. +44 (0)20 3328 5656

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Claire Turvey / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa

palacecapital@fticonsulting.com

Tel. +44 (0)20 7271000

About Palace Capital plc (www.palacecapitalplc.com):

Palace Capital plc (LSE: PCA) is a Main Market listed property investment company that has a £283.3 million diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial property. The Company maintains a disciplined investment strategy focused on towns and cities outside of London that are characterised by thriving local economies and strengthening fundamentals. Within those locations, the highly experienced management team selects assets that provide opportunity to drive both capital value and long-term rental income through tailored active asset management programmes, ultimately delivering attractive shareholder returns.

Disclaimer

Palace Capital plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 08:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PALACE CAPITAL PLC
03:09aPALACE CAPITAL : Publication of circular and notice of GM
PU
2018PALACE CAPITAL : Acquisition of One Derby Square, Liverpool
PU
2018PALACE CAPITAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018PALACE CAPITAL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018PALACE CAPITAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018PALACE CAPITAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18,2 M
EBIT 2019 14,5 M
Net income 2019 11,7 M
Debt 2019 74,8 M
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,86
P/E ratio 2020 15,28
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
Capitalization 142 M
Chart PALACE CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Palace Capital PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALACE CAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,15  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Neil Sinclair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stanley Harold Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen John Silvester Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Charles Dove Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Paul Starr Executive Director & Head-Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALACE CAPITAL PLC-1.90%181
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED7.56%43 694
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%37 395
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.46%37 379
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD8.51%28 511
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.32%26 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.