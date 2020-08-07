Palace Capital : Result of AGM

7 August 2020

Palace Capital plc

('Palace Capital' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM

Palace Capital (LSE: PCA), the UK REIT that has a UK regional commercial real estate portfolio with a bias towards the office and industrial sectors in carefully selected locations outside of London, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Meeting, as filed with the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM) and are also available on the company's website, www.palacecapitalplc.com.

There are a total of 46,088,928 ordinary shares in issue, excluding shares held in Treasury.

All resolutions were passed with resolutions 1 to 13 passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 to 18 passed as special resolutions.

The total votes cast were as follows:

Resolution In Favour Votes Against Votes Withheld Votes* No. % No. % 1 Receive andapprove the Accounts 34,369,816 99.99 131 0.01 0 2 Receive andapprove the Directors' Remuneration report 30,085,568 92.91 2,297,378 7.09 1,987,001 3 Declare a final dividend of 2.5p 34,369,816 99.99 131 0.01 0 4 Re-elect Mickola Wilson 33,769,268 98.25 600,679 1.75 0 5 Re-elect Stanley Davis 34,165,617 99.41 204,330 0.59 0 6Re-elect Neil Sinclair 34,366,816 99.99 3,131 0.01 0 7 Re-elect Richard Starr 34,369,816 99.99 131 0.01 0 8 Re-elect Stephen Silvester 34,369,816 99.99 131 0.01 0 9 Re-elect Kim Taylor-Smith 33,769,268 98.25 600,679 1.75 0 10 Elect Paula Dillon 34,367,816 99.99 131 0.01 2,000 11 Re-appoint BDO LLP 34,367,816 99.99 131 0.01 2,000 12 Authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 34,369,816 99.99 131 0.01 0 13 The Directors be authorised to allot shares in the Company 34,301,218 99.82 63,229 0.18 5,500 14 General disapplication of pre-emption rights 33,334,012 97.01 1,027,435 2.99 8,500 15 Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 33,334,012 97.01 1,027,435 2.99 8,500 16 Market purchase of own shares 34,362,706 99.98 7,241 0.02 0 17Calling general meetings on 14 days' notice 34,163,457 99.40 206,490 0.6 0 18The share premium account of the Company be cancelled 34,369,816 99.99 131 0.01 0

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the number or % of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

About Palace Capital plc (www.palacecapitalplc.com):

Palace Capital is a property investment company with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: PCA). The Company owns a diversified regional portfolio across the UK and has a reputation for being entrepreneurial and opportunistic. Palace Capital acquires properties where it can enhance the long-term income and capital value through asset management and strategic capital development in locations outside London.