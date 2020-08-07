Log in
Palace Capital : Result of AGM

08/07/2020 | 08:49am EDT

7 August 2020

Palace Capital plc

('Palace Capital' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM

Palace Capital (LSE: PCA), the UK REIT that has a UK regional commercial real estate portfolio with a bias towards the office and industrial sectors in carefully selected locations outside of London, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Meeting, as filed with the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM) and are also available on the company's website, www.palacecapitalplc.com.

There are a total of 46,088,928 ordinary shares in issue, excluding shares held in Treasury.

All resolutions were passed with resolutions 1 to 13 passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 to 18 passed as special resolutions.

The total votes cast were as follows:

Resolution

In Favour Votes

Against Votes

Withheld Votes*

No.

%

No.

%

1 Receive andapprove the Accounts

34,369,816

99.99

131

0.01

0

2 Receive andapprove the Directors' Remuneration report

30,085,568

92.91

2,297,378

7.09

1,987,001

3 Declare a final dividend of 2.5p

34,369,816

99.99

131

0.01

0

4 Re-elect Mickola Wilson

33,769,268

98.25

600,679

1.75

0

5 Re-elect Stanley Davis

34,165,617

99.41

204,330

0.59

0

6Re-elect Neil Sinclair

34,366,816

99.99

3,131

0.01

0

7 Re-elect Richard Starr

34,369,816

99.99

131

0.01

0

8 Re-elect Stephen Silvester

34,369,816

99.99

131

0.01

0

9 Re-elect Kim Taylor-Smith

33,769,268

98.25

600,679

1.75

0

10 Elect Paula Dillon

34,367,816

99.99

131

0.01

2,000

11 Re-appoint BDO LLP

34,367,816

99.99

131

0.01

2,000

12 Authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration

34,369,816

99.99

131

0.01

0

13 The Directors be authorised to allot shares in the Company

34,301,218

99.82

63,229

0.18

5,500

14 General disapplication of pre-emption rights

33,334,012

97.01

1,027,435

2.99

8,500

15 Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights

33,334,012

97.01

1,027,435

2.99

8,500

16 Market purchase of own shares

34,362,706

99.98

7,241

0.02

0

17Calling general meetings on 14 days' notice

34,163,457

99.40

206,490

0.6

0

18The share premium account of the Company be cancelled

34,369,816

99.99

131

0.01

0

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the number or % of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

For further information, contact:

PALACE CAPITAL PLC

Neil Sinclair, Chief Executive
Stephen Silvester, Finance Director
Tel. +44 (0)20 3301 8331

Broker

Numis Securities

Heraclis Economides / George Fry

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Broker

Arden Partners plc

Corporate Finance: Paul Shackleton / Ciaran Walsh / Daniel Gee-Summons

Corporate Broking: James Reed-Daunter

Tel: +44 (0)207 614 5900

Financial PR

FTI Consulting

Claire Turvey / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

palacecapital@fticonsulting.com

About Palace Capital plc (www.palacecapitalplc.com):

Palace Capital is a property investment company with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: PCA). The Company owns a diversified regional portfolio across the UK and has a reputation for being entrepreneurial and opportunistic. Palace Capital acquires properties where it can enhance the long-term income and capital value through asset management and strategic capital development in locations outside London.

Disclaimer

Palace Capital plc published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 12:48:08 UTC
