Palace Capital : Result of AGM

Palace Capital (LSE: PCA), the UK REIT that has a UK regional commercial real estate portfolio with a bias towards the office and industrial sectors in carefully selected locations outside of London, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Meeting, as filed with the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM) and are also available on the company's website, www.palacecapitalplc.com.
There are a total of 46,088,928 ordinary shares in issue, excluding shares held in Treasury.
All resolutions were passed with resolutions 1 to 13 passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 to 18 passed as special resolutions.
The total votes cast were as follows:
Resolution
In Favour Votes
Against Votes
Withheld Votes*
No.
%
No.
%
1 Receiveandapprove the Accounts
34,369,816
99.99
131
0.01
0
2 Receiveandapprove the Directors' Remuneration report
30,085,568
92.91
2,297,378
7.09
1,987,001
3 Declare a final dividend of 2.5p
34,369,816
99.99
131
0.01
0
4 Re-elect Mickola Wilson
33,769,268
98.25
600,679
1.75
0
5 Re-elect Stanley Davis
34,165,617
99.41
204,330
0.59
0
6Re-elect Neil Sinclair
34,366,816
99.99
3,131
0.01
0
7 Re-elect Richard Starr
34,369,816
99.99
131
0.01
0
8 Re-elect Stephen Silvester
34,369,816
99.99
131
0.01
0
9 Re-elect Kim Taylor-Smith
33,769,268
98.25
600,679
1.75
0
10 Elect Paula Dillon
34,367,816
99.99
131
0.01
2,000
11 Re-appoint BDO LLP
34,367,816
99.99
131
0.01
2,000
12 Authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration
34,369,816
99.99
131
0.01
0
13The Directors be authorised to allot shares in the Company
34,301,218
99.82
63,229
0.18
5,500
14 General disapplication of pre-emption rights
33,334,012
97.01
1,027,435
2.99
8,500
15 Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
33,334,012
97.01
1,027,435
2.99
8,500
16 Market purchase of own shares
34,362,706
99.98
7,241
0.02
0
17Calling general meetings on 14 days' notice
34,163,457
99.40
206,490
0.6
0
18The share premium account of the Company be cancelled
34,369,816
99.99
131
0.01
0
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the number or % of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
For further information, contact:
PALACE CAPITAL PLC
Neil Sinclair, Chief Executive
Stephen Silvester, Finance Director
Tel. +44 (0)20 3301 8331
Broker
Numis Securities
Heraclis Economides / George Fry
Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Broker
Arden Partners plc
Corporate Finance: Paul Shackleton / Ciaran Walsh / Daniel Gee-Summons
Corporate Broking: James Reed-Daunter
Tel: +44 (0)207 614 5900
Financial PR
FTI Consulting
Claire Turvey / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa
Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
palacecapital@fticonsulting.com
About Palace Capital plc (www.palacecapitalplc.com):
Palace Capital is a property investment company with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: PCA). The Company owns a diversified regional portfolio across the UK and has a reputation for being entrepreneurial and opportunistic. Palace Capital acquires properties where it can enhance the long-term income and capital value through asset management and strategic capital development in locations outside London.
Palace Capital plc published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 12:48:08 UTC