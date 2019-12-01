Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Paladin Energy    PDN   AU000000PDN8

PALADIN ENERGY

(PDN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
0.087 AUD   --.--%
10/30Paladin Energy Limited - Appointment of New Non-Executive Chairman
AQ
10/30PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 3Z
PU
10/30PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 3X
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LOT: Update on Consent for Kayelekera Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 06:43pm EST

ASX Announcement

2 December 2019

UPDATE ON CONSENT FOR KAYELEKERA SALE

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX: LOT, Lotus or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on the previously announced agreement to acquire an 85% interest in Paladin (Africa) Limited from Paladin Energy Limited (Paladin). Lotus will acquire 65% with partner Kayelekera Resources Pty Ltd acquiring 20%. Paladin (Africa) Limited owns the Kayelekera Uranium Project located in northern Malawi.

The details of the transaction were announced on the 24 June 2019 (ASX release 24th June 2019). Paladin has actively engaged with the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and the Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development in Malawi to progress the statutory and contractual consents required for completion of the sale.

Lotus has been working alongside Paladin to assist in progressing the Kayelekera transaction. This has included meeting with the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and other key people within the ministry, on two occasions. Lotus would like to reiterate that upon receiving the requisite approvals the Company will immediately begin an engineering study in order to reduce the overall operating costs of the project. In addition, Lotus will commence a new exploration program aimed at growing the uranium resources and therefore extending the mine life. This will assist in Lotus being able to bring the mine back into production at the earliest opportunity to the benefit of all stake holders including the Government of Malawi and the local community.

Paladin has now received advice from the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining of additional obligations to be met prior to consent being granted. These include the provision of further tax reporting information, corporate social responsibility and environmental assurances and responses to labour related queries.

Paladin has provided information in response to this request and will continue to work expeditiously to compile any remaining information in order to facilitate Government consent as soon as possible. Once Government consent is received, the completion of the sale remains subject to customary terms and conditions, including Reserve Bank of Malawi approval which is expected to follow Government consent.

For further information, contact:

Simon Andrew

Grant Davey

Managing Director

Matador Capital

Tel: +61 488 434 483

For more information, visit www.lotusresources.com.au

DETAILS OF THE KAYELEKERA TRANSACTION

  • Lotus has entered into an agreement with Paladin to acquire a 65% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi.
  • The remaining 35% is held by Lotus's joint venture partner Kayelekera Resources Pty Ltd (20%) and the Government of Malawi (15%). Lotus will have an option to acquire a further 20% interest in the Kayelekera mine from Kayelekera Resources in the future. The jointly owned 85% will be held by Lily Resources Pty Ltd.
  • Kayelekera hosts a high-grade resource with an existing open pit mine and demonstrated excellent metallurgical recoveries (87.5%) having historically produced over 10.9MIb of uranium between 2009 and 2014.
  • Significant infrastructure is already in place including a 3Mlb per annum resin in pulp extraction plant
  • The operation is currently on care and maintenance with all assets maintained in good standing. Assets include:
    o Over US$200M of CAPEX spent on plant and infrastructure. o Process facility throughput - 1.5mtpa (3.3Mlb pa)
    o 31Mlb U3O8 Resource endowment.
  • The consideration payable for the acquisition is as follows:
    • Consideration of A$5M, comprising A$200k cash, A$4.8M in Lotus Resources Limited (formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited) shares to be issued to Paladin (A$1.8M on completion, subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow and A$3M on the third anniversary of completion);
    • A 3.5% royalty based on revenues derived from future production at Kayelekera, capped at A$5M; and
    • The repayment of funds advanced to provide security for the US$10M environmental performance bond. The repayments will occur in four tranches: US$4M on Completion, US$1M on the first anniversary, US$2M on the second anniversary and the final US$3M on the third anniversary
  • In FY13, the open pit mine produced 1,072,000t of ore at an average grade of 1,350 ppm U3O8 with an annualised stripping ratio of 3:1.
  • Large 157km2 tenement package with excellent exploration potential.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited (LOT:ASX) is a minerals exploration and development company. The Company recently entered into an agreement with Paladin to acquire a 65% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. Lotus's owned asset is the Hylea Cobalt Project in the Fifield District of NSW. The Project represents a significant cobalt, platinum, nickel and scandium exploration target in both scale and grade potential, as demonstrated by the Company's 2018 drilling program.

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 23:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PALADIN ENERGY
10/30Paladin Energy Limited - Appointment of New Non-Executive Chairman
AQ
10/30PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 3Z
PU
10/30PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 3X
PU
10/28PALADIN ENERGY : Appointment of New Non-Executive Chairman
PU
10/17PALADIN ENERGY : AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
10/16PALADIN ENERGY : New York Investor Presentation
PU
10/16PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 5B
PU
10/14PALADIN ENERGY : Prefeasibility study delivers improved financials and productio..
AQ
10/11PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
10/08PALADIN ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Closed
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -32,9 M
Net income 2020 -32,9 M
Debt 2020 193 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 119 M
Chart PALADIN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Paladin Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALADIN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15  $
Last Close Price 0,06  $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 160%
Spread / Lowest Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Sullivan Chief Executive Officer
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Non-Executive Chairman
Anna C. Sudlow Chief Financial Officer
David Noel Riekie Deputy Chairman
Daniel C. Harris Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALADIN ENERGY-51.67%119
CAMECO CORPORATION-19.38%3 603
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 408
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-71.02%417
DENISON MINES CORP.-7.94%253
ENERGY FUELS INC.-32.04%194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group