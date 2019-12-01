LOT: Update on Consent for Kayelekera Sale

ASX Announcement 2 December 2019

UPDATE ON CONSENT FOR KAYELEKERA SALE

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX: LOT, Lotus or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on the previously announced agreement to acquire an 85% interest in Paladin (Africa) Limited from Paladin Energy Limited (Paladin). Lotus will acquire 65% with partner Kayelekera Resources Pty Ltd acquiring 20%. Paladin (Africa) Limited owns the Kayelekera Uranium Project located in northern Malawi.

The details of the transaction were announced on the 24 June 2019 (ASX release 24th June 2019). Paladin has actively engaged with the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and the Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development in Malawi to progress the statutory and contractual consents required for completion of the sale.

Lotus has been working alongside Paladin to assist in progressing the Kayelekera transaction. This has included meeting with the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and other key people within the ministry, on two occasions. Lotus would like to reiterate that upon receiving the requisite approvals the Company will immediately begin an engineering study in order to reduce the overall operating costs of the project. In addition, Lotus will commence a new exploration program aimed at growing the uranium resources and therefore extending the mine life. This will assist in Lotus being able to bring the mine back into production at the earliest opportunity to the benefit of all stake holders including the Government of Malawi and the local community.

Paladin has now received advice from the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining of additional obligations to be met prior to consent being granted. These include the provision of further tax reporting information, corporate social responsibility and environmental assurances and responses to labour related queries.

Paladin has provided information in response to this request and will continue to work expeditiously to compile any remaining information in order to facilitate Government consent as soon as possible. Once Government consent is received, the completion of the sale remains subject to customary terms and conditions, including Reserve Bank of Malawi approval which is expected to follow Government consent.