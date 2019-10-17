Paladin Energy : AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form

PALADIN ENERGY LTD ACN 061 681 098 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Date of Meeting Tuesday, 19 November 2019 Time of Meeting 2:00pm Perth time Place of Meeting Board Room CWA Club 1176 Hay Street West Perth, Western Australia, 6005 1

PALADIN ENERGY LTD ACN 061 681 098 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the members of Paladin Energy Ltd will be held in the Board Room, CWA Club, 1176 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia on 19 November 2019 at 2:00pm (Perth time) for the purpose of transacting the following business. AGENDA BUSINESS Financial Statements and Reports To receive and consider the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities and the reports of the Directors and auditor for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Resolution 1 - Re-election of Director - Daniel Harris To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Daniel Harris, who retires in accordance with the Constitution and the Listing Rules and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be elected as a Director". Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - John Hodder To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr John Hodder, who retires in accordance with the Constitution and the Listing Rules and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be elected as a Director". Resolution 3 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non- binding resolution: "That, for the purpose of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the Company (including the Directors' Report) as contained in the Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019." Note: The Corporations Act requires this Resolution to be put to a vote. The Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. A reasonable opportunity will be provided for discussion of the Remuneration Report at the meeting. Voting Prohibition In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by such person if: the person is acting as a proxy appointed in writing and the Proxy Form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on this resolution as described above; or the person is the Chair voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chair to vote the proxy on a resolution directly or indirectly connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel . 2

Other Business To deal with any other business which may be brought forward in accordance with the Constitution and the Corporations Act. For the purposes of this Notice of Annual General Meeting: "ASX" means ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 and, where the context permits, the Australian Securities Exchange operated by ASX Limited; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company; "Chair" means the chair of the Meeting; "Closely Related Party" of a member of Key Management Personnel means: a spouse or child of the member; a child of the member's spouse; a dependent of the member or the member's spouse; anyone else who is one of the member's family and may be expected to influence the member, or be influenced by the member, in the member's dealing with the entity; a company the member controls; or a person prescribed by the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) for the purposes of the definition of 'closely related party' in the Corporations Act; "Company" or "Paladin" means Paladin Energy Ltd ACN 061 681 098; "Constitution" means the Company's constitution; "Corporations Act" means the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); "Director" means a director of the Company; "Directors' Report" means the directors' report section of the Company's annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019; "Explanatory Notes" means the explanatory notes accompanying the Notice; "Key Management Personnel" has the same meaning as in the accounting standards issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board and means those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, or if the Company is part of a consolidated entity, of the consolidated entity, directly or indirectly, including any Director (whether executive or otherwise), or if the Company is part of a consolidated entity, of an entity within the consolidated group; "Listing Rules" means the listing rules of the ASX; "Meeting" means the meeting convened by the Notice; "Notice" or "Notice of Annual General Meeting" means this notice of annual general meeting, including the Explanatory Notes; "Proxy Form" means the proxy form accompanying the Notice; "Remuneration Report" means the remuneration report set out in the Directors' Report section of the Company's annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019; 3

"Shares" or "Ordinary Shares" means fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company; "Shareholder" means a holder of Shares; "WST" means Australian Western Standard Time. Designated Foreign Issuer pursuant to Canadian Securities Laws Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 71-102 (the "Instrument") Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers, Paladin Energy Ltd. (the "Company") hereby discloses that it is a Designated Foreign Issuer as such term is defined in the Instrument and is subject to the regulatory requirements of Australian Securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Australian Securities Exchange. By order of the Board Andrea Betti Group Company Secretary Dated: 14 October 2019 4

PROXIES A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting of Shareholders may appoint not more than two proxies. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy may be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the Shareholder's voting rights. If such appointment is not made then each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholder's voting rights. A proxy may, but need not be, a Shareholder. Proxies must be delivered prior to 2:00pm (Perth time) on Sunday, 17 November 2019 to: AUSTRALIA Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Or Facsimile: GPO Box 242 Melbourne Australia: 1800 783 447 VICTORIA 3001 AUSTRALIA Overseas: +61 3 9473 2555 Shareholders can also submit their proxy voting instructions online at www.investorvote.com.au. UNDIRECTED PROXIES If a Shareholder entitled to vote appoints the Chair as their proxy and the Shareholder does not direct the Chair how to vote on resolution 3 (Remuneration Report), the Shareholder may authorise the Chair in respect of those resolutions to exercise the proxy notwithstanding those resolutions are connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Further details are contained in the Proxy Form. Where the Chair is appointed as proxy for a Shareholder entitled to vote, the Chair will (where authorised) vote all undirected proxies IN FAVOUR of all of the proposed resolutions to be considered at the Meeting. Accordingly, if you appoint the Chair as your proxy and wish to vote differently to how the Chair intends to vote on any of the resolutions, you must mark "For", "Against" or "Abstain" on the Proxy Form for the relevant resolution. ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE For the purposes of regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Company determines that members holding Shares at 2:00pm (Perth time) on Sunday, 17 November 2019 will be entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. If you cannot attend the meeting in person, you are encouraged to date, sign and deliver the accompanying proxy and return it in accordance with the instructions set out above under the heading 'Proxies'. REVOCATION OF PROXIES A Shareholder executing and delivering a proxy has the power to revoke it in accordance with the provisions of the Corporations Act, which provides that every proxy may be revoked by an instrument in writing executed by the Shareholder or by his or her attorney authorised in writing and delivered either to the registered office of the Company at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof at which the proxy is to be used, or to the Chair on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, or in any other manner permitted by law. A proxy is valid only in respect of the Meeting. BODY CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES A body corporate member or proxy may elect to appoint a representative, rather than appoint a proxy, in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act. Where a body corporate appoints a representative, the Company requires written proof of the representative's appointment to be lodged with, or presented to, the Company before the Meeting. 5

