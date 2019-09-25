Paladin Energy : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
38,000,000
3
Principal terms of the +securities
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(e.g. if options, exercise price
and expiry
date; if
partly paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding and due dates for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the conversion price
and dates for conversion)
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
A$0.115 per share
Funds will be used to fund the Company's working capital requirements: including care and maintenance costs associated with its African mines, exploration tenement costs, corporate costs and costs associated with the Langer Heinrich restart and optimisation studies currently underway.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder n/a
resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued 38,000,000 without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued n/a
with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
6e Number of +securities issued n/a
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
n/a
n/a
6h
If +securities were issued under
n/a
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Rule 7.1 - nil Rule 7.1A - n/a
7
+Issue dates
25 September 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
2,014,896,913
Ordinary Shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
3,835,000
2015
Share
appreciation
rights
(granted 1 November
2015 and
31
March
2016)
1,590,000
2016
Share
Appreciation
Rights
(granted
11
November 2016)
6,255,000
2018
Share
Appreciation
Rights
(granted
16
April
2018)
5,000,000
Share
Appreciation
Rights (granted 1 July
2018)
2,500,000
Share
Appreciation
Rights
(granted 1
March 2019)
2,500,000
Share
Appreciation
Rights (granted 1 July
2019)
n/a
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval n/a required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
n/a
renounceable?
13 Ratio in which the +securities n/a will be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
n/a
offer relates
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
15
+Record date to determine
n/a
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different n/a registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer
documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
n/a
n/a
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
25 If the issue is contingent on n/a security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
26
Date entitlement and acceptance
n/a
form and offer documents will be
sent to persons entitled
27 If the entity has issued options, n/a and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
28
Date rights trading will begin (if
n/a
applicable)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:37:04 UTC