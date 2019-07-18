Log in
PALADIN ENERGY

(PDN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/18
0.145 AUD   +3.57%
Paladin Energy : Appendix 5B - 30 June 2019

07/18/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

47 061 681 098

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(12 months)

US$'000

US$'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

22,467

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration and evaluation

-

(16)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

uranium purchased

-

(10,812)

(d)

staff costs (excludes direct exploration

(647)

(2,283)

and care and maintenance costs)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(627)

(2,267)

(f)

restructure costs

(389)

(8,319)

(g)

care and maintenance costs (includes

proceeds from sale of reagents)

(1,725)

(10,587)

(h)

Langer Heinrich restart study costs

(1,032)

(1,682)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

167

380

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other income (provide details if material)

2

314

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(4,251)

(12,805)

activities

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(12 months)

US$'000

US$'000

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(3)

(50)

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

13

402

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Capitalised exploration and evaluation

(196)

(1,303)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(186)

(951)

activities

2.5 Capitalised exploration and evaluation written off in quarter.

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

-

-

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

-

-

activities

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(12 months)

US$'000

US$'000

4. Net increase / (decrease) in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at

beginning of period

29,927

39,166

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(4,251)

(12,805)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(186)

(951)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

(48)

32

cash held

4.6

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

25,442

25,442

at end of period

5.

Reconciliation of unrestricted cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

and cash equivalents

US$'000

US$'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

7,377

6,323

5.2

Call deposits

18,065

23,604

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

25,442

29,927

at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6

above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

US$'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

65

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

US$'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

US$'000

US$'000

8.1

Loan facilities

115,000

115,000

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

US$115M 9%/10% payment in kind (PIK) toggle secured notes issued on 25 January 2018 and repayable on 25 January 2023.

9.

Estimated net cash outflow for next quarter

US$'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

(540)

9.2

Staff costs (excludes direct exploration and care and

(477)

maintenance costs)

9.3

Administration and corporate costs

(962)

9.4 Care and maintenance costs (includes proceeds from

sale of reagents)

(1,910)

9.5

Langer Heinrich restart study costs

(2,906)

9.6

Total estimated net cash outflow

(6,795)

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

Tenement

Nature of interest

reference and

location

Interest at

Interest

beginning

at end of

of quarter

quarter

  1. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
  2. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

EPM 12572

Queensland,

Australia

22147M

24697M

24946M

24955M

25621M

25641M

25649M

25651M

25658M

25675M

25676M

25677M

25678M

25680M

25681M

25682M

25683M

25929M

25931M

25932M

25935M

Newfoundland, Canada

Non-core Exploration Licence relinquished in full.

5% Farm-in (Michelin Project)

100%

0%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

50%55%

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

Date: 18 July 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Andrea Betti

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 08:24:04 UTC
