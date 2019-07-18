Paladin Energy : Appendix 5B - 30 June 2019

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
(12 months)
US$'000
US$'000
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(3)
(50)
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
13
402
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Capitalised exploration and evaluation
(196)
(1,303)
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
(186)
(951)
activities
2.5 Capitalised exploration and evaluation written off in quarter.
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
-
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
-
-
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
-
-
activities
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 September 2016
Page 2
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
(12 months)
US$'000
US$'000
4. Net increase / (decrease) in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
29,927
39,166
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(4,251)
(12,805)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(186)
(951)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
-
-
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
(48)
32
cash held
4.6
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
25,442
25,442
at end of period
5.
Reconciliation of unrestricted cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
and cash equivalents
US$'000
US$'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
7,377
6,323
5.2
Call deposits
18,065
23,604
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
25,442
29,927
at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6
above)
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
US$'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
65
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 September 2016
Page 3
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
US$'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an
at quarter end
quarter end
understanding of the position
US$'000
US$'000
8.1
Loan facilities
115,000
115,000
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
8.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
US$115M 9%/10% payment in kind (PIK) toggle secured notes issued on 25 January 2018 and repayable on 25 January 2023.
9.
Estimated net cash outflow for next quarter
US$'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
(540)
9.2
Staff costs (excludes direct exploration and care and
(477)
maintenance costs)
9.3
Administration and corporate costs
(962)
9.4 Care and maintenance costs (includes proceeds from
sale of reagents)
(1,910)
9.5
Langer Heinrich restart study costs
(2,906)
9.6
Total estimated net cash outflow
(6,795)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 September 2016
Page 4
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
Tenement
Nature of interest
reference and
location
Interest at
Interest
beginning
at end of
of quarter
quarter
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
EPM 12572
Queensland,
Australia
22147M
24697M
24946M
24955M
25621M
25641M
25649M
25651M
25658M
25675M
25676M
25677M
25678M
25680M
25681M
25682M
25683M
25929M
25931M
25932M
25935M
Newfoundland, Canada
Non-core Exploration Licence relinquished in full.
5% Farm-in (Michelin Project)
100%
0%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
50%55%
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 September 2016
Page 5
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
Date: 18 July 2019
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Andrea Betti
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.