PALADIN ENERGY

(PDN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
0.11 AUD   --.--%
01:13aPALADIN ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
PU
12:38aPALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
09/24PALADIN ENERGY : Form 605 Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
Paladin Energy : Cleansing Notice

09/25/2019 | 01:13am EDT

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ACN 061 681 098

25 September 2019

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

This notice is given by Paladin Energy Limited (ACN 061 681 098) ("Paladin" or "Company") (ASX:PDN) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.

Paladin refers to its announcement on 13 September 2019 regarding the successful completion of a share placement to raise $30.2 million (before costs). Paladin has today issued 38,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.115 per share in respect of that share placement, following the first tranche of 224,812,641 fully paid ordinary shares which were issued on 19 September 2019.

The Company advises that:

  1. the above-mentioned shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  5. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meanings of section 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours faithfully,

Andrea Betti

Company Secretary

3461-0681-4989v1Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco, Western Australia 6904 Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website: www.paladinenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 05:12:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
