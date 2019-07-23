Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Paladin Energy    PDN   AU000000PDN8

PALADIN ENERGY

(PDN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/23
0.16 AUD   +6.67%
05:30aPALADIN ENERGY : Noteholder Consent Sale of 85% Interest in Kayelekera Mine
PU
07/19PALADIN ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 30 June 2019
AQ
07/18PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 5B - 30 June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paladin Energy : Noteholder Consent Sale of 85% Interest in Kayelekera Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 05:30am EDT

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ACN 061 681 098

23 July 2019

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By Electronic Lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

NOTEHOLDER CONSENT: SALE OF 85% INTEREST IN KAYELEKERA MINE IN MALAWI

Paladin Energy Ltd (Paladin) refers to its previous announcement dated 24 June 2019 regarding its entry into an agreement to sell its 85% interest in the Kayelekera Mine in Malawi through a sale of its shares in Paladin (Africa) Limited (Paladin Africa) to Lotus Resources Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Hylea Metals Limited (ASX: HCO)

(Hylea) (Share Sale).

Paladin also refers to its 9.00%/10.00% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2023 (Notes).

Paladin has today launched a consent solicitation seeking noteholder consent to the following waivers and releases in order to facilitate the Share Sale:

  • a waiver of the restrictions in the conditions of the Notes which apply to the Share Sale transaction, including waivers in respect of:
  1. the sale of Paladin's 85% shareholding in Paladin Africa;
  1. the assignment by Paladin and two of its subsidiaries of certain receivables owing to them by Paladin Africa;
  1. the issue of shares in Hylea to Paladin (or a nominated subsidiary of Paladin) as consideration for the Share Sale; and
    1. any future disposal by Paladin of the shares in Hylea which are issued to Paladin (or a nominated subsidiary of Paladin) pursuant to the Share Sale;
  • the release of the following assets from the security interests granted by Paladin and its subsidiaries for the benefit of the Noteholders:
    1. the receivables owing by Paladin Africa to Paladin (and certain of its other subsidiaries), which are to be assigned as part of the Share Sale transaction; and
    1. the Hylea shares which are to be issued to Paladin pursuant to the Share Sale. The extraordinary resolution requires the approval of:
  • holders of more than 75% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes held by all noteholders represented and voting at a meeting of noteholders; or

Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco, Western Australia 6904

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website: www.paladinenergy.com.au

  • holders of more than 50% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding agreeing to the resolution in writing (ie. no meeting of noteholders is required).

The meeting of noteholders has been convened to be held at 10.00am (London time) on 14 August 2019. If holders of more than 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding submit voting instructions in favour of the resolution by 12 August 2019, no meeting of noteholders will be held and the resolution will be held to have passed.

Yours faithfully

Paladin Energy Ltd

SCOTT SULLIVAN

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

For further information:

Karen Oswald

Investor Relations

Karen.oswald@paladinenergy.com.au or +61 (8) 9423 8162

Ref: 448542

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 09:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PALADIN ENERGY
05:30aPALADIN ENERGY : Noteholder Consent Sale of 85% Interest in Kayelekera Mine
PU
07/19PALADIN ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 30 June 2019
AQ
07/18PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 5B - 30 June 2019
PU
07/16PALADIN ENERGY : Welcomes US Decision on Uranium Quotas
AQ
06/24HYLA META : Hylea Metals to scoop up Kayelekera uranium project from Paladin Ene..
AQ
04/26PALADIN ENERGY : Mines On Tax Honeymoon
AQ
04/23PALADIN ENERGY : Response to Market Speculation
AQ
02/27PALADIN ENERGY : N$1b Needed to Restart Langer Heinrich
AQ
02/27PALADIN ENERGY : Board approves Langer Heinrich Restart Prefeasibility Study
AQ
02/26PALADIN ENERGY : approves kick-starting Langer Heinrich again
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21,5 M
EBIT 2019 -30,5 M
Net income 2019 -30,5 M
Debt 2019 174 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 185 M
Chart PALADIN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Paladin Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALADIN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15  $
Last Close Price 0,11  $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Sullivan Chief Executive Officer
Rick Wayne Crabb Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Clinton Barnes Chief Financial Officer
David Noel Riekie Non-Executive Director
Daniel C. Harris Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALADIN ENERGY-19.44%185
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED (ADR)--.--%17 920
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR)63.65%15 669
POLYUS PAO (ADR)45.41%13 686
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)59.31%7 966
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC (ADR)--.--%7 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group