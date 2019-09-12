Paladin Energy : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
13 September 2019
Paladin Energy Limited (ASX: PDN) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Paladin Energy Limited ('PDN') will be lifted immediately, following the release by PDN of an announcement regarding a placement.
Issued by
Isabelle Andrews
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
13 September 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Disclaimer
Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:30:59 UTC