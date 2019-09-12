Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Paladin Energy    PDN   AU000000PDN8

PALADIN ENERGY

(PDN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
0.135 AUD   --.--%
09/12PALADIN ENERGY : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
09/12PALADIN ENERGY : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
09/12PALADIN ENERGY : Placement and share purchase plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paladin Energy : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

Market Announcement

13 September 2019

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX: PDN) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Paladin Energy Limited ('PDN') will be lifted immediately, following the release by PDN of an announcement regarding a placement.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

13 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:30:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PALADIN ENERGY
09/12PALADIN ENERGY : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
09/12PALADIN ENERGY : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
09/12PALADIN ENERGY : Placement and share purchase plan
AQ
09/12PALADIN ENERGY : Trading halt request
AQ
09/10PALADIN ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
09/03PALADIN ENERGY : Investor Presentation
PU
08/21HYLA META : Paladin Energy Ltd - Update Note holder Consent Kayelekera Sale
AQ
08/20PALADIN ENERGY : Update - Noteholder Consent - Kayelekera Sale
PU
08/09HYLA META : Paladin Energy Ltd - Update Noteholder Consent Kayelekera Sale
AQ
07/24HYLA META : Paladin Energy Ltd - Noteholder Consent Sale of 85% Interest in Kaye..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -32,9 M
Net income 2020 -32,9 M
Debt 2020 193 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 162 M
Chart PALADIN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Paladin Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALADIN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15  $
Last Close Price 0,09  $
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Sullivan Chief Executive Officer
Rick Wayne Crabb Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Clinton Barnes Chief Financial Officer
David Noel Riekie Non-Executive Director
Daniel C. Harris Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALADIN ENERGY-25.00%162
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 766
CAMECO CORP-22.61%3 732
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-47.00%625
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-43.61%290
DENISON MINES CORP0.00%287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group