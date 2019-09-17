Paladin Energy : Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer Document 0 09/17/2019 | 12:42am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PALADIN ENERGY LTD ACN 061 681 098 17 September 2019 ASX Market Announcements By Electronic Lodgement Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. SHARE PURCHASE PLAN OFFER DOCUMENT Paladin Energy Limited's (ASX:PDN) ("Paladin" or the "Company") provides the attached offer documentation in respect of its recently announced Share Purchase Plan ("SPP"), including a booklet which sets out the terms and conditions of the SPP. This document has been despatched to eligible shareholders. The SPP offers eligible shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for up to A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. Full details of the offer and how to participate are contained in the Terms and Conditions in section 4 of the attached SPP offer document. If you have any questions, regarding the SPP, please contact the Company Company on +61 9381 4366, or by email at paladin@paladinenergy.com.auor consult your financial or other professional advisor. For and on behalf of the Company by Rick Crabb Chairman Paladin Energy Limited This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. PALADIN ENERGY LTD ACN 061 681 098 Paladin Energy Limited ABN 47 061 681 098 Share Purchase Plan Offer The Offer closes at 7.00pm (AEST) on Friday, 4 October 2019 (unless extended before that time) This is an important document and should be read in its entirety. This document has been prepared by Paladin Energy Limited. The Offer is an initiative that provides Eligible Shareholders with the opportunity to purchase additional Paladin Shares without brokerage and transaction costs. The Offer does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of each Eligible Shareholder. Accordingly, before making a decision whether or not to accept the Offer, you should consult your financial or other professional adviser. This document is not a prospectus or other disclosure document under the Corporations Act. NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco, Western Australia 6904 Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website: www.paladinenergy.com.au 1 Key offer information Key dates Event Date Record Date 7.00pm (AEST) on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 Offer opens Tuesday, 17 September 2019 Offer closes 7.00pm (AEST) on Friday, 4 October 2019 Allotment Date Friday, 11 October 2019 Dispatch of holding statements / confirmation advices Monday, 14 October 2019 The above timetable is indicative only and Paladin may, at its discretion, vary any of the above dates by making an announcement to ASX. Important notices The offer contained in this document is not a recommendation to purchase New Shares. If you are in any doubt about the Offer, you should consult your financial or other professional adviser. Defined terms and abbreviations used in this document are set out in clause 20 of the Terms and Conditions in section 4. If you apply to participate in the Offer by making a BPAY®1 payment or completing and returning the Application Form with a cheque or money order, you are accepting the risk that the market price of Shares may change between the date of the Offer and the Allotment Date. This means it is possible that, up to or after the Allotment Date, you may be able to buy Shares on the market at a lower price than the Offer Price. If the market price of Shares is lower than the Offer Price after the Allotment Date, the price at which you will be able to sell your New Shares, and their value, will be less than what you paid for them. Participation in the Offer is not being offered, directly or indirectly, in the United States. This document and any related offering documents must not be mailed or otherwise transmitted or distributed in or into the United States. This document has been prepared to comply with the requirements of the laws of Australia. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation. No action has been taken to register the New Shares or otherwise permit an offering of New Shares in any jurisdiction outside of Australia except to the extent permitted below. The New Shares are not being offered or sold to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of New Shares is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016. This document has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority. This document is not a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law is required to contain. Nominees and custodians may not distribute any part of this document, and may not permit any beneficial shareholder to participate in the Offer, in any country outside Australia and New Zealand except, with the consent of the Company, to beneficial shareholders resident in certain other countries where the Company may determine it is lawful and practical to make the Offer available. Paladin recommends that you monitor its announcements and share price, which can be found on its website at www.paladinenergy.com.au and on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au (ASX code: PDN). Further information Please refer to the announcements made by Paladin on Wednesday 11 September 2019 for further background and information in relation to the Offer. Questions If you have any questions in relation to the Offer or how to complete the Application Form, please call the Company, by telephone on +61 8 9381 4366 or email at paladin@paladinenergy.com.au, or consult your financial or other professional adviser. 1 ® Registered to BPAY Pty Limited ABN 69 079 137 518 2 Letter from the Chairman Dear Paladin shareholder, OFFER TO PARTICIPATE IN PALADIN'S SHARE PURCHASE PLAN On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to provide you with the opportunity to subscribe for additional ordinary fully paid shares in Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) ("Paladin" or the "Company") through this share purchase plan offer ("SPP" or "Offer"). The Offer forms part of the capital raising being undertaken by Paladin and was foreshadowed in the ASX announcement made on Wednesday, 11 September 2019. Paladin is seeking to raise up to A$7 million pursuant to the SPP. Under the Offer you can acquire up to A$30,000 worth of New Shares without paying any brokerage or other charges. It provides shareholders with unmarketable parcels of shares to increase their shareholding to a marketable parcel without brokerage or other charges. Shares will be issued under the SPP at an issue price of A$0.115 (11.5 cents) per New Share, which represents a discount of 14.8% to the closing price of A$0.135 per share on 10 September 2019 (being the last day on which Paladin shares traded before announcement of the SPP). The proceeds raised as a result of the capital raising will be used to fund working capital requirements, including care and maintenance costs associated with the Company's African mines, exploration tenement costs, corporate costs and costs associated with the Langer Heinrich restart and optimisation studies currently underway. The Offer will open on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 and will remain open until 7.00pm (AEST) on Friday, 4 October 2019 (unless extended before that time). Participation in the Offer is optional. The Offer is available to Eligible Shareholders who are holders of Shares at 7.00pm (AEST) on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 and whose registered address is in Australia (and its external territories) or New Zealand. The directors of Paladin reserve the right to scale back applications on an equitable basis in respect of any application. If this occurs, excess funds will be returned to applicants without interest. Full details of the Offer and how to participate are contained in the Terms and Conditions in section 4 of the attached document, which I encourage you to read and consider carefully. If you have any questions, please contact the Company on +61 9381 4366, or by email at paladin@paladinenergy.com.auor consult your financial or other professional adviser. Thank you for your continued support of Paladin. Yours sincerely, Rick Crabb Non-Executive Chairman 3 Frequently asked questions Set out below are answers to some key questions that you may have about the Offer. This table is qualified by and should be read in conjunction with the Terms and Conditions in section 4. Question Answer What is the Offer? The Offer enables Eligible Shareholders to apply to purchase up to A$30,000 worth of Shares without paying any brokerage or other charges. New Shares issued under the Offer will rank equally with other Shares as at the date of issue, and will be able to be traded on ASX (subject to ASX granting quotation of the New Shares). Paladin is seeking to raise up to A$7 million under the Share Purchase Plan Offer. Paladin may decide to scale back applications under the Offer in its absolute discretion. Any excess funds will be returned to applicants without interest. Am I eligible to participate? You are eligible to participate in the Offer if you fulfil the criteria set out in clause 2 of the Terms and Conditions. To be eligible to participate you must have been a holder of Shares at 7.00pm (AEST) on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 (Record Date) and your registered address must be in Australia (and its external territories) or New Zealand. If you are a nominee or custodian holding Shares on behalf of one or more beneficial holders, you may also apply to purchase up to A$30,000 worth of New Shares on behalf of each beneficial holder, subject to complying with the criteria set out in clause 7.2 of the Terms and Conditions. Do I have to participate? No, participation is optional. If you do not wish to participate in the Offer, you do not need to do anything, and the Offer will lapse at 7.00pm (AEST) on Friday, 4 October 2019 (unless extended before that time). Can I transfer my entitlement to You cannot transfer your right to purchase New Shares under the participate? Offer to anyone else. How much can I invest under the The maximum investment for each Eligible Shareholder is Offer? A$30,000. Applications for New Shares can only be made in A$1,000 increments and must be for a minimum of A$1,000 and a maximum of A$30,000. What is the issue price of New Shares under the Offer? New Shares will be issued under the Offer at an issue price of A$0.115 (11.5 cents) per New Share, representing a discount of 14.8% to the closing price of A$0.135 per Share on 10 September 2019 (being the last day on which Paladin shares traded before announcement of the SPP). There is a risk that the market price of Shares may rise or fall between the date of this document and the time of issue of the New Shares under the Offer. This means that the price you pay for the New Shares issued to you under the Offer may be less than or exceed the market price of Shares on the Allotment Date. Accordingly, you should monitor Paladin's announcements and its share price, which can be found on its website at www.paladinenergy.com.au and on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au (ASX code: PDN). This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

