Paladin Energy : Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of Paladin Energy Limited ('PDN') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of PDN, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ACN 061 681 098

13th September 2019

ASX Market Announcements

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sir/Madam,

VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION REQUEST

PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED (ASX: PDN)

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Paladin Energy Limited (the Company) requests that the ASX grant a voluntary suspension from trading of its securities, effective immediately, pending finalisation of the placement as announced to the market on Wednesday 11th September 2019.

The Company expects to make this announcement at any time before market opens on Monday 16th September 2019, after which time it would expect its securities to be trading.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted. The Company is not aware of any other information to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours faithfully,

Paladin Energy Ltd

ANDREA BETTI

Group Company Secretary

Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco Western Australia 6904

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website: www.paladinenergy.com.au