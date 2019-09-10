Paladin Energy : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

11 September 2019

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Paladin Energy Ltd ('PDN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PDN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 13 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)