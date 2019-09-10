Paladin Energy : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
11 September 2019
Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) - Trading Halt
The securities of Paladin Energy Ltd ('PDN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PDN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 13 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Isabelle Andrews
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
11 September 2019
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
PALADIN ENERGY LTD
ACN 061 681 098
11 September 2019
ASX Market Announcements
By Electronic Lodgement
By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Sir/Madam
TRADING HALT REQUEST
Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) ("Paladin" or the "Company") requests a trading halt on its quoted securities effective immediately.
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Paladin provides the following information:
The trading halt is requested pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding a capital raising;
Paladin requests the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday 13 September 2019 or Paladin making an announcement regarding the capital raising;
Paladin is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market or ASX about the trading halt.
Andrea Betti
Company Secretary
