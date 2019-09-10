Log in
PALADIN ENERGY    PDN   AU000000PDN8

PALADIN ENERGY

(PDN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
0.135 AUD   --.--%
09:02pPALADIN ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
09/03PALADIN ENERGY : Investor Presentation
PU
08/21HYLA META : Paladin Energy Ltd - Update Note holder Consent Kayelekera Sale
AQ
News 
News

Paladin Energy : Trading Halt

09/10/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

Market Announcement

11 September 2019

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Paladin Energy Ltd ('PDN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PDN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 13 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

11 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ACN 061 681 098

11 September 2019

ASX Market Announcements

By Electronic Lodgement

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sir/Madam

TRADING HALT REQUEST

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) ("Paladin" or the "Company") requests a trading halt on its quoted securities effective immediately.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Paladin provides the following information:

  1. The trading halt is requested pending the release of an announcement by the Company regarding a capital raising;
  2. Paladin requests the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday 13 September 2019 or Paladin making an announcement regarding the capital raising;
  3. Paladin is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market or ASX about the trading halt.

Andrea Betti

Company Secretary

Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco, Western Australia 6904

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website: www.paladinenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:01:06 UTC
