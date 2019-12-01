Paladin Energy : Update on consent for Kayelekera Sale

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

UPDATE ON CONSENT FOR KAYELEKERA SALE

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) ("Paladin or the Company") provides the following update to the market on the status of the sale of its 85% interest in Paladin (Africa) Ltd to Lotus Resources Limited (65%) and Kayelekera Resources Pty Ltd (20%).

Paladin announced the sale of its interest in Paladin (Africa) Ltd on the 24 June 2019 and has actively engaged with the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and the Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development in Malawi to progress the statutory and contractual consents required for completion of the sale.

Paladin has now received advice from the Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining of additional obligations to be met prior to consent being granted. These include the provision of further tax reporting information, corporate social responsibility and environmental assurances and responses to labour related queries.

Paladin has provided information in response to this request and will continue to work expeditiously to compile any remaining information in order to facilitate Government consent as soon as possible.

Once Government consent is received, the completion of the sale remains subject to customary terms and conditions, including Reserve Bank of Malawi approval which is expected to follow Government consent.

The key benefits of this sale to Paladin are:

A significant reduction in ongoing care and maintenance costs of circa US$5M per annum associated with the Kayelekera Mine;

Consideration of A$5M, comprising A$200k cash, A$4.8M in Lotus Resources Limited (formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited) shares to be issued to Paladin (A$1.8M on completion, subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow and A$3M on the third anniversary of completion);

12-month voluntary escrow and A$3M on the third anniversary of completion); A 3.5% royalty based on revenues derived from future production at Kayelekera, capped at A$5M; and

