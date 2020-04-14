Paladin Energy : Broker Roadshow Presentation 0 04/14/2020 | 09:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer and notes JORC and NI 43-101 Mineral resources and ore reserves This presentation contains summary information about the Company's activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is of a general background nature and does not purport to be complete or contain all the information investors would require to evaluate their investment in the Company, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, available at http://www.paladinenergy.com.au. This presentation includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions and risk factors associated with the Uranium industry generally. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No representation is made or will be made that any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will prove to be correct. In this presentation, for those deposits that are reported as conforming to the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) 2004 or 2012 code, the terms Inferred Mineral Resources, Indicated Mineral Resources, Measured Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves, Proved Ore Reserves, Probable Ore Reserves and Competent Person are equivalent to the terms Inferred Mineral Resources, Indicated Mineral Resources, Measured Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, Proven Mineral Reserves, Probable Mineral Reserves and Qualified Person, respectively, used in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43- 101). The information in this presentation relating to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for all of the Company's deposits other than Langer Heinrich, Michelin, Jacques Lake and Manyingee was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that this information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Refer to the Resource and Reserve Tables slide in the Appendix of this presentation. Competent Persons Statement The information contained within this presentation is extracted from the reports titled '30 June 2019 Annual Report' dated 27.08.2019 and 'Prefeasibility Study Delivers Improved Financials and Production Capacity for Langer Heinrich' dated 14.10.2019 and both are available to view on www.paladinenergy.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affect the information included in the original announcement and, in the case of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement. PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 2 Why Paladin? Paladin has streamlined the company with the sole focus on the restart of the globally significant Langer Heinrich operation in mining friendly Namibia Our existing infrastructure, historic mine development and 10-year operations track record provides Paladin an early mover option in an improving uranium price market Paladin has a strong financial position with US$35.8M in cash reserves and a FY2021 cash spend forecast of <> There is a growing structural U3O8 supply deficit in the global uranium market which is being exacerbated by COVID 19 production disruptions The company has completed an extensive Restart Pre-Feasibility Study that confirms Langer Heinrich's competitiveness with other large-scale suspended uranium operations We have the right team to deliver & execute the Company's strategy PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 3 Strong financial position US$35.8M of Unrestricted Cash 1,2 provides extended runway for Paladin to execute its strategy

provides extended runway for Paladin to execute its strategy Significantly reduced cash burn with FY2021 forecast < US$10M (FY2020 guidance US$17M) delivered by:

Sale of Kayelekera mine Optimised care & maintenance costs at Langer Heinrich Reduced levels of feasibility work

US$6M cash due from the sale of Kayelekera mine over the next 3 years (repayment of environmental bond)

US$142.2M of senior debt 1 including accrued interest, repayment due January 2023

including accrued interest, repayment due January 2023 Paladin will only consider a restart of the Langer Heinrich operation when it secures uranium term-price contracts with sufficient tenure and value to deliver an appropriate level of return to stakeholders 1. As at 31 March 2020 2. Restricted Cash US$1M PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 4 Langer Heinrich A Globally Significant Uranium Operation Langer Heinrich operation overview A strategic, tier one mine with a historical production capacity of 5.2Mlb pa U 3 O 8 • Paladin suspended operations in May 2018 due to low Paladin owns 75% (25% owned by CNNC Overseas Uranium Holding Limited)

Fully permitted and licensed with a 17-year production life remaining

17-year production life remaining Our relationships and uranium product are market proven with the company having produced and marketed 43Mlb of U 3 O 8 equivalent over 10 years

O equivalent over 10 years Proven top 10 Uranium mine by volume when in production 1

To build Langer Heinrich today would require a capital investment of over US $600M (plus working capital) and take approximately five years to secure approvals, plan, design, construct and commission uranium prices 1. UxC Uranium Production Cost Study - August 2017 PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 6 Namibia is a premier uranium jurisdiction Three globally significant Uranium mines (Husab, Rossing and Langer Heinrich) when at full capacity supply ~15% of the world's Uranium (~25Mlb pa U3O8) Uranium has been continually produced in Namibia since 1976 under a stable mining and Uranium regulation regime Mining contributes ~25% to the country's GDP Excellent local infrastructure (port, road, rail, water & power) with proximity to the Walvis Bay industrial hub Strong community and government support for the uranium industry PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 7 Restart Pre-Feasibility Study complete Paladin completed a Restart Pre-Feasibility Study in October 2019: RC drilling programme provided assurance on high grade mineral resources and stockpiled ore

Geo-metallurgical testwork programme

testwork programme Detailed production restart plan including costs and ramp up schedule

Processing bottlenecks and growth options identified

Management systems assessed and optimised

Process control automation program defined Externally reviewed and verified by AMC Consultants and PQ Partners Substantial body of work: Six-month programme

programme 99,000 labour hours

Over 100 contributors

US$4.8M cost PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 8 Restart Pre-Feasibility Study economics 12-month lead time to first production after a restart decision is made Cost to Restart Production All in Mine Restart Capital Operations Sustaining Cost Life Intensity1 US$80M 5.2Mlbs pa US$33/lb 19 years US$15/lb US$110M 6.5Mlbs pa2 US$30/lb 17 years US$17/lb Production restart costs (restock reagents, workforce recruitment, recommissioning, mobilisation of equipment, tailings dam and other operational readiness) - US$42M

Repairs and asset integrity improvements - US$38M

Growth capital improvements to increase production rate - up to US$30M 1. Capital restart costs divided by annual production volume 2. Average for first five years restarted production PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 9 Langer Heinrich restart & debottlenecking plan underway Restart & Debottlenecking Plan is currently underway and focused on: • Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) outcomes being stress tested to maximise financial returns • Plant reliability and de-risking restart activities • Future operational and financial projections being reconciled to historical operational performance "Base Case" restart plan to be defined and will fall within the range of economic parameters detailed in the

PFS Detailed ASX market update to be released in Q4 FY2020 with key economic parameters PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 10 Why Uranium? Positive Structural Dynamics Structural supply deficit World Nuclear Association Supply Shortage Graph Tonnes U 125,000 100,000 75,000 50,000 25,000 0 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2032 2034 2036 2038 2040 Current Capacity Secondary Supplies (Group 1) Mines Under Development Planned Mines Prospective Mines Restarted Idled Capacity Unspecified Supply Reactor Requirements, Reference Scenario Source: World Nuclear Association Current uranium supply unable to meet current demand

Net increase in new nuclear reactors forecast to be built by 2040, after allowing for projected reactor closures (+135)

Re-start of idled mine capacity and the development of planned & prospective mines requires incentive prices of US$40-80/lb Stockpile Drawdown Mlb 250 200 150 "Under buying" 100 50 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Utility Term Contracting Utility Spot Contracting Russian Demand TradeTech 1Q20 UMS Requirements UxC 1Q20 UMO Base Demand Source: Paladin Research/UxC/TradeTech Since 2012, utilities have been "under buying" at an average rate of

90Mlb per year relative to consumption

90Mlb per year relative to consumption US and European utilities have largely rundown stockpiles and contract positions put in place pre-Fukushima

pre-Fukushima Asian utilities have higher stockpiles than their Western counterparts, but these are also decreasing PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 12 Current pricing unsustainable COVID19 Disruptions Uranium Market Prices 2011-20 $30 $29 US$/lb Spot U (US$/lb) $28 $27 TradeTech Spot Price TradeTech Long-Term Price $100 $26 January 2011 $25 $24 $90 Spot market peaks, $23 Ranger tailings overflow risk December January February March $80 3Mlb lost production November 2017 2019 2020 2020 2020 Cameco suspends $70 McArthur River April 2016 (production loss of $60 Cameco reduces 18Mlb) July 2018 production by January 2017 May 2018 Yellow Cake purchases $50 6.8Mlb Kazatomprom cuts Langer of 8.1Mlb from July 2019 March 2011 production by 10% ` Heinrich C&M Kazatomprom $40 S232 resolved Fukushima Daiichi 3.4Mlb causes demand to $30 drop by 27Mlb $20 November 2018 $10 January 2018 Kazatomprom IPO S232 petition filed $0 December-10 December-11 December-12 December-13 December-14 December-15 December-16 December-17 December-18 December-19 Source: TradeTechNuclear Market Review Uranium Prices COVID 19 Disruptions • Spot uranium prices have declined approx. 60% since the Fukushima • Mining operation have been disrupted at Cigar Lake, Kazatomprom nuclear accident operations • Term prices have been below US$40/lb since mid-2016 and Namibian s • Suspensions are exacerbating the structural supply deficit • Current pricing is sub-economic for existing producers and below • Upward movement in the spot market price may be a precursor to incentive pricing for suspended operations term market activity PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 13 Impact of sub-economic pricing Cumulative Primary Supply Cuts Mlb pa 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 -25 -30 -35 -40 ` -45 -50 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Compound Reduction (no COV-19) Rabbit Lake Kazakh-Production McArthur River Langer Heinrich US ISR Ranger Cominak Source: TradeTech Nuclear Market Review Primary uranium production cut-backs announced since 2016 total 45Mlb pa (excluding COVID disruptions) Future Contracted Coverage Rates of US & European Utilities Contract coverage (% of total requirements) 120% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% ` 0% 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Euratom Utilities Coverage 2018 EIA US Utilities Coverage 2018 UxC US Utilities Coverage 2020 Sources: Euratom Supply Agency Annual Report 2018/US EIA 2018 Uranium Marketing Annual Report/UxC UMO Q1 2020 Note: Euratom - European Atomic Energy Community US contract coverage reaching critical lows

Minimal change in contract coverage since 2018 PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 14 Paladin Investment Conclusion Paladin investment conclusion 1 Paladin is poised to take advantage of improving Uranium market Growing structural supply deficit

Primary production cuts continuing

US utility contract coverage reaching critical lows

COVID19-related disruptions further tightening supply 2 Langer Heinrich is competitively positioned versus other suspended mines 12-months to recommence production from decision to restart

to recommence production from decision to restart Modest restart costs and competitive operating costs

Proven product quality

Globally significant operation

Lower incentive price than green- fields projects 3 Strong Financial Position Significant runway to execute strategy

Greatly reduced cash burn rate and significant cash on hand

Disciplined and patient approach

Flexibility to respond to market conditions PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 16 Appendix Paladin corporate snapshot Market Snapshot ASX: PDN Shares on issue 2.027B Share price (as at 14 April 2020) A$ 0.093c Market capitalisation A$ 188.6M Market capitalisation US$1 116.9M Unrestricted cash US$2 35.8M Debt US$3 142.2M Major Shareholders3 Tembo Capital Management Ltd 12.90% Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd 9.52% Value Partners Ltd4 6.86% Hopu Clean Energy (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 5.94% A Supportive Shareholder Base5 Geographic split Top 50 holders own 90% of shares 7% 9% 28% 16% 25% 56% 18% 15% 24% Australia Asia North America UK/EU RoW Top 10 Top 20 Top 50 Remaing Holders Specialist Uranium Funds3 Sachem Cove Partners, LLC 3.77% Segra Capital Management, LLC 3.41% A$/US$ exchange rate 0.62 As at 31 March 2020. Restricted Cash US$1M As at 31 March 2020 As at 8 April 2020 As at 29 February 2020 PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 18 Meet the new Board and CEO Cliff Lawrenson Non-Executive Chairman Mining executive with deep expertise in the minerals and energy sectors derived from global experience having worked extensively in project development and investment banking. A successful track record of leading strategic direction in companies and executing corporate transactions. Peter Main Non-Executive Director Mining and finance professional with extensive experience of the financial markets with a wealth of industry experience, having spent almost 15 years in a variety of roles in the mining industry from operations through to CEO of a TSX-V listed mining company. Peter Watson Non-Executive Director Chemical engineer with extensive experience in the global resources sector across senior technical, project, and management roles as well as running ASX-listed companies. His experience includes project development, project delivery, asset optimization and mining facilities operations across multiple commodities and global jurisdictions. Ian Purdy Chief Executive Officer Highly-respected executive with over three decades' experience within Australian and international resources companies. He has delivered significant shareholder value through managing and optimizing operations, delivering large projects and executing on business improvements and asset sales. He also has extensive capital markets experience and a proven track record of delivering company funding requirements. PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 19 Meet the new management team Anna Sudlow Chief Financial Officer Highly qualified CFO with 25 years of experience across the energy and resources sectors specialising in corporate finance and funding, commercial management and investor relations. Her experience includes roles at ASX listed companies in senior leadership positions with a focus on finance and commercial. Michael Drake Chief Operating Officer Mining Professional with 25 years of experience in diversified studies, projects and operational leadership roles which included executive leadership roles in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia with a range of large Australian companies and in diversified operations. Gary Stoker Principal Uranium Marketing Consultant Uranium marketing professional with over 30 years' experience in the nuclear fuels industry, working with Paladin in various capacities since 2008. Previously, co-founded a Uranium asset management company with prime responsibility for the management of nuclear fuels trading portfolios. Has worked as an investment advisor to a Uranium fund. Andrea Betti Company Secretary (Consultant) Accounting and corporate governance professional with over 20 years' experience in accounting, corporate governance, corporate advisory, finance and corporate banking, and has acted as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for companies in the private and publicly listed sectors. PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 20 A quality global suite of exploration assets Manyingee 41.5Mlb 127.7Mlb 148.4Mlb Mount Isa Global Exploration Project Resource1 Michelin Canada Michelin (55%) • 52,250ha mineral licence in Labrador Australia Carley Bore (100%) • Two exploration licences covering 6,346 Mt Isa (100%) Six Mineral Development Licenses covering 14,011 ha and three Exploration Permits

Largest Uranium deposit in Queensland

Potential for future development of uranium mine Status: Pre-development exploration Manyingee (100%) • Three mining licences covering 1,307ha • Over US$17.9M of exploration and testing to date including 55,298m of cumulative drilling and a field leach trial completed 203Mt at 710ppm U3O8 for 317.6Mlb • 256,771m of cumulative linear drilling • US$62M of total historical in ground exploration to-date • Among largest deposits in North America • Potential development 2022-2025 timeframe Status: Pre-development exploration ha with retention status 100km south of Manyingee • US$7.0M of total historical in ground exploration to date • Acquired in 2015 for US$13M • Potential for "stand alone" or satellite ISR to Manyingee ISR project Status: Advanced exploration • Potential for 1-2Mlb pa ISR mine Status: Advanced exploration 1 Measured, indicated and inferred resources for the Michelin, Mount Isa and Manyingee Projects (including Carley Bore) on a 100% Project basis as at June 2018. Source: Paladin Research PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 21 Resource & reserve tables 30 June 2019 Grade ppm Mlb Paladin Ownership Ore Reserves Mt U3O8 U3O8 (%) Namibia Langer Heinrich Proven16 42 525 48.5 75 Probable16 13.1 485 14 75 Stockpiles16 30.8 355 24 75 Total Namibia 85.9 455 86.5 75 Mlb V2O5 Paladin Ownership Vanadium Mineral Resources Mt Grade ppm V2O5 (100% basis) (%) Namibia Langer Heinrich Measured1 66.2 160 23.3 75 Indicated1 18.8 140 5.8 75 Inferred1 6.3 135 1.9 75 Stockpiles1 30.8 115 7.8 75 Total Namibia 122.1 145 38.8 75 1Refer ASX Announcement dated 14.10.2019 "Prefeasibility Study Delivers Improved Financials and Production Capacity For Langer Heinrich" p6; 2Refer ASX Announcement dated 21.11.08 "Significant Resource Upgrade for Kayelekera"; 3Refer ASX Announcement dated 31.01.2018 "Correction to 30 June 2017 Annual Report" pp13-15;4Refer SEDAR lodgment (TSX:FRG) dated 8.9.2009 "Fronteer Reports Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Michelin Uranium Project"; 5Refer Announcement (ASX:SMM) dated 19.10.2010 "Resource Upgrade for the Valhalla Uranium Deposit"; 6Refer ASX Announcement dated 16.04.2012 "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 31 March 2012"; 7Refer ASX Announcement dated 15.04.2011 "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 31 March 2011; 8Refer ASX Announcement dated 31.08.2011 "30 June 2011 Annual Report" p29; 9Refer ASX Announcement dated 17.01.2012 "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 31 December 2011"; 10Refer ASX Announcement dated 13.07.2012 "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 30 June 2012" ; 11Refer ASX Announcement (ASX:EMX) dated 12.02.2014 "Energia Delivers Significant Uranium Resource Upgrade"; 12Refer ASX Announcement dated 14.01.2014 "Manyingee Minerals Resources - Amendment"; 13Refer ASX Announcement dated 10.12.2008 "Maiden Uranium Resource at Valhalla North Project"; 14Refer ASX Announcement dated 30.08.12 "30 June 2012 Annual Report" p27 and 129; 15Refer ASX Announcement dated 29.08.2013 "30 June 2013 Annual Report" p24; 16Refer ASX Announcement dated 27.08.2019 "30 June 2019 Annual Report" p. 14. The Group is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Mineral Resources Mt Grade ppm U3O8 Mlb U3O8 Paladin Ownership (100% basis) (%) Namibia Langer Heinrich Measured1 66.2 490 71.9 75 Indicated1 18.8 435 18.0 75 Inferred1 6.3 420 5.8 75 Stockpiles1 30.8 355 24.0 75 Total Namibia 122.1 445 119.7 75 Canada Measured Michelin3 17.6 965 37.6 55 Rainbow4 0.2 920 0.4 55 Indicated Gear4 0.4 770 0.6 55 Inda4 1.2 690 1.8 55 Jacques Lake3 13.0 630 18.0 55 Michelin3 20.6 980 44.6 55 Nash4 0.7 830 1.2 55 Rainbow4 0.8 860 1.4 55 Inferred Gear4 0.3 920 0.6 55 Inda4 3.3 670 4.8 55 Jacques Lake 3 3.6 550 4.4 55 Michelin3 4.5 985 9.9 55 Nash4 0.5 720 0.8 55 Rainbow4 0.9 810 1.6 55 Total Canada 67.6 860 127.7 55 Australia Measured Valhalla5 16.0 820 28.9 100 Indicated Andersons6 1.4 1,450 4.6 100 Bikini7 5.8 495 6.3 100 Duke Batman8 0.5 1,370 1.6 100 Odin9 8.2 555 10.0 100 Skal10 14.3 640 20.2 100 Valhalla5 18.6 840 34.5 100 Carley Bore11 5.4 420 5.0 100 Manyingee12 8.4 850 15.7 100 Inferred Andersons6 0.1 1,640 0.4 100 Bikini7 6.7 490 7.3 100 Duke Batman8 0.3 1,100 0.7 100 Honey Pot13 2.6 700 4.0 100 Mirrioola14 2.0 560 2.5 100 Odin9 5.8 590 7.6 100 Skal10 1.4 520 1.6 100 Valhalla5 9.1 640 12.8 100 Watta15 5.6 400 5.0 100 Warwai15 0.4 360 0.3 100 Carley Bore11 17.4 280 10.6 100 Manyingee12 5.4 850 10.2 100 Total Australia 135.4 635 189.9 100 Total Mineral Resources 325.1 610 349.8 PALADIN ENERGY LTD Broker Roadshow - April 2020 22 CONTACT US HEAD OFFICE T: +61 (0) 8 9423 8117 Level 4, 502 Hay Street E: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Subiaco Western Australia 6008 www.paladinenergy.com.au This presentation has been authorised for lodgement by Ian Purdy, CEO, Paladin Energy Limited Attachments Original document

