Paladin Energy : Broker Roadshow Presentation

JORC and NI 43-101 Mineral resources and ore reserves
This presentation contains summary information about the Company's activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is of a general background nature and does not purport to be complete or contain all the information investors would require to evaluate their investment in the Company, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, available at http://www.paladinenergy.com.au.
This presentation includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions and risk factors associated with the Uranium industry generally.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No representation is made or will be made that any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will prove to be correct.
In this presentation, for those deposits that are reported as conforming to the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) 2004 or 2012 code, the terms Inferred Mineral Resources, Indicated Mineral Resources, Measured Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves, Proved Ore Reserves, Probable Ore Reserves and Competent Person are equivalent to the terms Inferred Mineral Resources, Indicated Mineral Resources, Measured Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, Proven Mineral Reserves, Probable Mineral Reserves and Qualified Person, respectively, used in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43- 101).
The information in this presentation relating to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for all of the Company's deposits other than Langer Heinrich, Michelin, Jacques Lake and Manyingee was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that this information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Refer to the Resource and Reserve Tables slide in the Appendix of this presentation.
Competent Persons Statement
The information contained within this presentation is extracted from the reports titled '30 June 2019 Annual Report' dated 27.08.2019 and 'Prefeasibility Study Delivers Improved Financials and Production Capacity for Langer Heinrich' dated 14.10.2019 and both are available to view on www.paladinenergy.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affect the information included in the original announcement and, in the case of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.
Why Paladin?
Paladin has streamlined the company with the sole focus on the restart of the globally significant Langer Heinrich operation in mining friendly Namibia
Our existing infrastructure, historic mine development and 10-year operations track record provides Paladin an early mover option in an improving uranium price market
Paladin has a strong financial position with US$35.8M in cash reserves and a FY2021 cash spend forecast of <>
There is a growing structural U3O8 supply deficit in the global uranium market which is being exacerbated by COVID 19 production disruptions
The company has completed an extensive Restart Pre-Feasibility Study that confirms Langer Heinrich's competitiveness with other large-scale suspended uranium operations
We have the right team to deliver & execute the Company's strategy
Strong financial position
US$35.8M of Unrestricted Cash1,2 provides extended runway for Paladin to execute its strategy
Optimised care & maintenance costs at Langer Heinrich
Reduced levels of feasibility work
US$6M cash due from the sale of Kayelekera mine over the next 3 years (repayment of environmental bond)
US$142.2M of senior debt1 including accrued interest, repayment due January 2023
Paladin will only consider a restart of the Langer Heinrich operation when it secures uranium term-price contracts with sufficient tenure and value to deliver an appropriate level of return to stakeholders
1. As at 31 March 2020
2. Restricted Cash US$1M
Langer Heinrich
A Globally Significant Uranium Operation
Langer Heinrich operation overview
A strategic, tier one mine with a historical production capacity of 5.2Mlb pa U3O8
• Paladin suspended operations in May 2018 due to low
Fully permitted and licensed with a 17-year production life remaining
Our relationships and uranium product are market proven with the company having produced and marketed 43Mlb of U3O8 equivalent over 10 years
Proven top 10 Uranium mine by volume when in production1
To build Langer Heinrich today would require a capital investment of over US $600M (plus working capital) and take approximately five years to secure approvals, plan, design, construct and commissionuranium prices
1. UxC Uranium Production Cost Study - August 2017
Namibia is a premier uranium jurisdiction
Three globally significant Uranium mines (Husab, Rossing and Langer Heinrich) when at full capacity supply ~15% of the world's Uranium (~25Mlb pa U3O8)
Uranium has been continually produced in Namibia since 1976 under a stable mining and Uranium regulation regime
Mining contributes ~25% to the country's GDP
Excellent local infrastructure (port, road, rail, water & power) with proximity to the Walvis Bay industrial hub
Strong community and government support for the uranium industry
Restart Pre-Feasibility Study complete
Paladin completed a Restart Pre-Feasibility Study in October 2019:
RC drilling programme provided assurance on high grade mineral resources and stockpiled ore
Geo-metallurgicaltestwork programme
Detailed production restart plan including costs and ramp up schedule
Processing bottlenecks and growth options identified
Management systems assessed and optimised
Process control automation program defined
Externally reviewed and verified by AMC Consultants and PQ Partners
Substantial body of work:
Six-monthprogramme
99,000 labour hours
Over 100 contributors
US$4.8M cost
Restart Pre-Feasibility Study economics
12-month lead time to first production after a restart decision is made
Cost to Restart
Production
All in
Mine
Restart Capital
Operations
Sustaining Cost
Life
Intensity1
US$80M
5.2Mlbs pa
US$33/lb
19 years
US$15/lb
US$110M
6.5Mlbs pa2
US$30/lb
17 years
US$17/lb
Production restart costs (restock reagents, workforce recruitment, recommissioning, mobilisation of equipment, tailings dam and other operational readiness) - US$42M
Repairs and asset integrity improvements - US$38M
Growth capital improvements to increase production rate - up to US$30M
1. Capital restart costs divided by annual production volume
2. Average for first five years restarted production
PALADIN ENERGY LTD
Langer Heinrich restart & debottlenecking plan underway
Restart & Debottlenecking Plan is currently underway and focused on:
• Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) outcomes being stress tested to maximise financial returns
•
Plant reliability and de-risking restart activities
•
Future operational and financial projections being reconciled to historical operational performance
"Base Case" restart plan to be defined and will fall within the range of economic parameters detailed in the
PFS
Detailed ASX market update to be released in Q4 FY2020 with key economic parameters
Why Uranium?
Positive Structural Dynamics
Structural supply deficit
World Nuclear Association Supply Shortage Graph
Tonnes U
125,000
100,000
75,000
50,000
25,000
0
2018
2020
2022
2024
2026
2028
2030
2032
2034
2036
2038
2040
Current Capacity
Secondary Supplies (Group 1)
Mines Under Development
Planned Mines
Prospective Mines
Restarted Idled Capacity
Unspecified Supply
Reactor Requirements, Reference Scenario
Source: World Nuclear Association
Current uranium supply unable to meet current demand
Net increase in new nuclear reactors forecast to be built by 2040, after allowing for projected reactor closures (+135)
Re-startof idled mine capacity and the development of planned & prospective mines requires incentive prices of US$40-80/lb
Stockpile Drawdown
Mlb
250
200
150
"Under buying"
100
50
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Utility Term Contracting
Utility Spot Contracting
Russian Demand
TradeTech 1Q20 UMS Requirements
UxC 1Q20 UMO Base Demand
Source: Paladin Research/UxC/TradeTech
Since 2012, utilities have been "under buying" at an average rate of
90Mlb per year relative to consumption
US and European utilities have largely rundown stockpiles and contract positions put in place pre-Fukushima
Asian utilities have higher stockpiles than their Western counterparts, but these are also decreasing
Current pricing unsustainable
COVID19 Disruptions
Uranium Market Prices 2011-20
$30
$29
US$/lb
Spot U
(US$/lb)
$28
$27
TradeTech Spot Price
TradeTech Long-Term Price
$100
$26
January 2011
$25
$24
$90
Spot market peaks,
$23
Ranger tailings overflow risk
December
January
February
March
$80
3Mlb lost production
November 2017
2019
2020
2020
2020
Cameco suspends
$70
McArthur River
April 2016
(production loss of
$60
Cameco reduces
18Mlb)
July 2018
production by
January 2017
May 2018
Yellow Cake purchases
$50
6.8Mlb
Kazatomprom cuts
Langer
of 8.1Mlb from
July 2019
March 2011
production by 10%
`
Heinrich C&M
Kazatomprom
$40
S232 resolved
Fukushima Daiichi
3.4Mlb
causes demand to
$30
drop by 27Mlb
$20
November 2018
$10
January 2018
Kazatomprom
IPO
S232 petition filed
$0
December-10
December-11
December-12
December-13
December-14
December-15
December-16
December-17
December-18
December-19
Source: TradeTechNuclear Market Review
Uranium Prices
COVID 19 Disruptions
• Spot uranium prices have declined approx. 60% since the Fukushima
• Mining operation
have been disrupted at Cigar Lake, Kazatomprom
nuclear accident
operations
• Term prices have been below US$40/lb since mid-2016
and Namibian
s
• Suspensions are exacerbating the structural supply deficit
• Current pricing is sub-economic for existing producers and below
• Upward movement in the spot market price may be a precursor to
incentive pricing for suspended operations
term market activity
Impact of sub-economic pricing
Cumulative Primary Supply Cuts
Mlb pa
0
-5
-10
-15
-20
-25
-30
-35
-40
`
-45
-50
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Compound Reduction (no COV-19)
Rabbit Lake
Kazakh-Production
McArthur River
Langer Heinrich
US ISR
Ranger
Cominak
Source: TradeTech Nuclear Market Review
Primary uranium production cut-backs announced since 2016 total 45Mlb pa (excluding COVID disruptions)
Future Contracted Coverage Rates of US & European Utilities Contract coverage(% of total requirements)
Paladin is poised to take advantage of improving Uranium market
Growing structural supply deficit
Primary production cuts continuing
US utility contract coverage reaching critical lows
COVID19-relateddisruptions further tightening supply
2
Langer Heinrich is competitively positioned versus other suspended mines
12-monthsto recommence production from decision to restart
Modest restart costs and competitive operating costs
Proven product quality
Globally significant operation
Lower incentive price than green- fields projects
3
Strong Financial
Position
Significant runway to execute strategy
Greatly reduced cash burn rate and significant cash on hand
Disciplined and patient approach
Flexibility to respond to market conditions
Appendix
Paladin corporate snapshot
Market Snapshot ASX: PDN
Shares on issue
2.027B
Share price (as at 14 April 2020) A$
0.093c
Market capitalisation A$
188.6M
Market capitalisation US$1
116.9M
Unrestricted cash US$2
35.8M
Debt US$3
142.2M
Major Shareholders3
Tembo Capital Management Ltd
12.90%
Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd
9.52%
Value Partners Ltd4
6.86%
Hopu Clean Energy (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
5.94%
A Supportive Shareholder Base5
Geographic split
Top 50 holders own 90% of shares
7%
9%
28%
16%
25%
56%
18%
15%
24%
Australia Asia North America UK/EU RoW
Top 10 Top 20 Top 50 Remaing Holders
Specialist Uranium Funds3
Sachem Cove Partners, LLC
3.77%
Segra Capital Management, LLC
3.41%
A$/US$ exchange rate 0.62
As at 31 March 2020. Restricted Cash US$1M
As at 31 March 2020
As at 8 April 2020
As at 29 February 2020
Meet the new Board and CEO
Cliff Lawrenson
Non-Executive Chairman
Mining executive with deep expertise in the minerals and energy sectors derived from global experience having worked extensively in project development and investment banking. A successful track record of leading strategic direction in companies and executing corporate transactions.
Peter Main
Non-Executive Director
Mining and finance professional with extensive experience of the financial markets with a wealth of industry experience, having spent almost 15 years in a variety of roles in the mining industry from operations through to CEO of a TSX-V listed mining company.
Peter Watson
Non-Executive Director
Chemical engineer with extensive experience in the global resources sector across senior technical, project, and management roles as well as running ASX-listed companies. His experience includes project development, project delivery, asset optimization and mining facilities operations across multiple commodities and global jurisdictions.
Ian Purdy
Chief Executive Officer
Highly-respected executive with over three decades' experience within Australian and international resources companies. He has delivered significant shareholder value through managing and optimizing operations, delivering large projects and executing on business improvements and asset sales. He also has extensive capital markets experience and a proven track record of delivering company funding requirements.
Meet the new management team
Anna Sudlow
Chief Financial Officer
Highly qualified CFO with 25 years of experience across the energy and resources sectors specialising in corporate finance and funding, commercial management and investor relations. Her experience includes roles at ASX listed companies in senior leadership positions with a focus on finance and commercial.
Michael Drake
Chief Operating Officer
Mining Professional with 25 years of experience in diversified studies, projects and operational leadership roles which included executive leadership roles in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia with a range of large Australian companies and in diversified operations.
Gary Stoker
Principal Uranium Marketing
Consultant
Uranium marketing professional with
over 30 years' experience in the nuclear
fuels industry, working with Paladin in various capacities since 2008. Previously, co-founded a Uranium asset management company with prime responsibility for the management of nuclear fuels trading portfolios. Has worked as an investment advisor to a Uranium fund.
Andrea Betti Company Secretary (Consultant)
Accounting and corporate governance
professional with over 20 years'
experience in accounting, corporate governance, corporate advisory, finance and corporate banking, and has acted as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for companies in the private and publicly listed sectors.
A quality global suite of exploration assets
Manyingee
41.5Mlb
127.7Mlb
148.4Mlb
Mount
Isa
Global Exploration Project
Resource1
Michelin
Canada
Michelin (55%)
• 52,250ha mineral licence in Labrador
Australia
Carley Bore (100%)
• Two exploration licences covering 6,346
Mt Isa (100%)
Six Mineral Development Licenses covering 14,011 ha and three Exploration Permits
Largest Uranium deposit in Queensland
Potential for future development of uranium mine
Status: Pre-development exploration
Manyingee (100%)
• Three mining licences covering
1,307ha
• Over US$17.9M of exploration and
testing to date including 55,298m
of cumulative drilling and a field
leach trial completed
203Mt at 710ppm U3O8 for 317.6Mlb
• 256,771m of cumulative linear drilling
• US$62M of total historical in ground
exploration to-date
• Among largest deposits in North America
• Potential development 2022-2025
timeframe
Status: Pre-development exploration
ha with retention status 100km south of
Manyingee
• US$7.0M of total historical in ground
exploration to date
• Acquired in 2015 for US$13M
• Potential for "stand alone" or satellite ISR to
Manyingee ISR project
Status: Advanced exploration
• Potential for 1-2Mlb pa ISR mine
Status: Advanced exploration
1 Measured, indicated and inferred resources for the Michelin, Mount Isa and Manyingee Projects (including Carley Bore) on a 100% Project basis as at June 2018. Source: Paladin Research
Resource & reserve tables
30 June 2019
Grade ppm
Mlb
Paladin Ownership
Ore Reserves
Mt
U3O8
U3O8
(%)
Namibia
Langer Heinrich
Proven16
42
525
48.5
75
Probable16
13.1
485
14
75
Stockpiles16
30.8
355
24
75
Total Namibia
85.9
455
86.5
75
Mlb V2O5
Paladin Ownership
Vanadium Mineral Resources
Mt
Grade ppm V2O5
(100% basis)
(%)
Namibia
Langer Heinrich
Measured1
66.2
160
23.3
75
Indicated1
18.8
140
5.8
75
Inferred1
6.3
135
1.9
75
Stockpiles1
30.8
115
7.8
75
Total Namibia
122.1
145
38.8
75
1Refer ASX Announcement dated 14.10.2019 "Prefeasibility Study Delivers Improved Financials and Production Capacity For Langer Heinrich" p6; 2Refer ASX Announcement dated 21.11.08 "Significant Resource Upgrade for Kayelekera"; 3Refer ASX Announcement dated 31.01.2018 "Correction to 30 June 2017 Annual Report" pp13-15;4Refer SEDAR lodgment (TSX:FRG) dated 8.9.2009 "Fronteer Reports Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Michelin Uranium Project"; 5Refer Announcement (ASX:SMM) dated 19.10.2010 "Resource Upgrade for the Valhalla Uranium Deposit"; 6Refer ASX Announcement dated 16.04.2012 "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 31 March 2012"; 7Refer ASX Announcement dated 15.04.2011 "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 31 March 2011; 8Refer ASX Announcement dated 31.08.2011 "30 June 2011 Annual Report" p29; 9Refer ASX Announcement dated 17.01.2012 "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 31 December 2011"; 10Refer ASX Announcement dated 13.07.2012 "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 30 June 2012" ; 11Refer ASX Announcement (ASX:EMX) dated 12.02.2014 "Energia Delivers Significant Uranium Resource Upgrade"; 12Refer ASX Announcement dated 14.01.2014 "Manyingee Minerals Resources - Amendment"; 13Refer ASX Announcement dated 10.12.2008 "Maiden Uranium Resource at Valhalla North Project"; 14Refer ASX Announcement dated 30.08.12 "30 June 2012 Annual Report" p27 and 129; 15Refer ASX Announcement dated 29.08.2013 "30 June 2013 Annual Report" p24; 16Refer ASX Announcement dated 27.08.2019 "30 June 2019 Annual Report" p. 14.
The Group is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
