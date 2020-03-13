Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Paladin Energy Ltd    PDN   AU000000PDN8

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

(PDN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13
0.057 AUD   -12.31%
05:40aPALADIN ENERGY : Completes Kayelekera Sale
PU
05:39aLOT : Lotus completes acquisition of kayelekera uranium proj
PU
03/11PALADIN ENERGY : Kayelekera Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paladin Energy : Completes Kayelekera Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:40am EDT

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ACN 061 681 098

13 March 2020

By electronic lodgement

ASX Markets Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

PALADIN COMPLETES KAYELEKERA SALE

Highlights

  • Kayelekera Sale completed on 13 March 2020
  • Significant financial benefits to Paladin from the sale with a major reduction in ongoing cash expenditure

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) ("Paladin or the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of its 85% interest in Paladin (Africa) Ltd to Lotus Resources Limited (65%) and Lily Resources Pty Ltd (20%). Paladin will hold the interest on trust pending receipt of the final in-country approvals.

The key commercial aspects of the sale are:

  • Consideration of A$5M, comprising A$200k cash (received) and A$4.8M in Lotus Resources Limited shares to be issued to Paladin (A$1.8M on completion representing 90,000,000 shares at a 2cps issue price, subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow and A$3M on the third anniversary of completion of the transaction);
  • A 3.5% royalty based on revenues derived from future production at Kayelekera, capped at A$5M;
  • The repayment of funds advanced to provide security for the US$10M environmental performance bond. The repayments will occur in four tranches: US$4M on Completion, US$1M on the first anniversary, US$2M on the second anniversary and the final US$3M on the third anniversary of completion of the transaction;
  • Paladin to pay Lotus US$2M to fund planned site restoration including water treatment in recognition of the recent record rainfall at the Kayelekera operations;
  • As per the announcement made by Paladin on 20 August 2019, Paladin will be required to pay a consent fee to Noteholders which is expected to be US$1.15M, to be paid within ten days of completion; and
  • Paladin has paid US$200k in VAT and received tax clearance in Malawi.

After costs, Paladin estimates its unrestricted cash balance to be approximatelyUS$35M.

Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco, Western Australia 6904

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website: www.paladinenergy.com.au

Page | 2

Following completion of this transaction, Paladin's forecast cash expenditure is expected to reduce by approximately US$5M per annum. The Company's total cash spend for FY2021 is forecast to be less than US$10M. Further guidance on cash expenditure will be provided following approval of the FY2021 budget in June 2020.

Paladin CEO, Ian Purdy said "The completion of the sale is a positive step forward for Paladin and one which will deliver significant financial benefits to the company. We can now prioritise our efforts and resources on maximising the value of our world class Langer Heinrich operation. We are also pleased to be a major shareholder of Lotus Resources Limited and look forward to their future success in adding value to the Kayelekera mine in Malawi."

This release has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

For further information contact:

Ian Purdy

Chief Executive Officer

P: +61 8 9423 8117

  1. paladin@paladinenergy.com.au

-----

About Paladin

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX: PDN) is an Australian listed uranium company with a 75% stake in the Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia and a large global portfolio of uranium exploration and development assets.

Langer Heinrich is a globally significant, long-life operation, having already produced over 40 million pounds of U3O8 to date. Operations at Langer Heinrich were suspended in 2018 due to low uranium prices.

Nuclear power remains a cost-effective, low carbon option for electricity generation.

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:37:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PALADIN ENERGY LTD
05:40aPALADIN ENERGY : Completes Kayelekera Sale
PU
05:39aLOT : Lotus completes acquisition of kayelekera uranium proj
PU
03/11PALADIN ENERGY : Kayelekera Update
AQ
03/10PALADIN ENERGY : Kayelekera Update
PU
03/02PALADIN ENERGY : Secures outstanding ministry consent for kayelekera sale
AQ
03/02PALADIN ENERGY : Half Year 2019/20 financial results
AQ
02/28PALADIN ENERGY : Half Year 2019/20 Financial results
PU
02/28PALADIN ENERGY LTD : Half-year results
CO
02/24PALADIN ENERGY : Investor Presentation - BMO Conference
PU
02/07PALADIN ENERGY : Appendix 3G
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -42,3 M
Net income 2020 -42,3 M
Debt 2020 192 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,77x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,82x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 82,7 M
Chart PALADIN ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Paladin Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALADIN ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,13  $
Last Close Price 0,04  $
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 214%
Spread / Lowest Target 214%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Frank Purdy Chief Executive Officer
Mark Clifford Lawrenson Non-Executive Chairman
Anna C. Sudlow Chief Financial Officer
Peter Richard Watson Non-Executive Director
Peter R. Main Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-34.34%83
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM TITANIUM & RESOURCES CO., LTD.-2.03%2 975
CAMECO CORPORATION-15.42%2 781
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-31.31%262
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-47.50%186
DENISON MINES CORP.-26.85%170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group