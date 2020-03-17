Paladin Energy : Market Update

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

18 March 2020

PALADIN MARKET UPDATE

Kayelekera Sale completed on 13 March 2020

Focus remains on the Langer Heinrich operation in Namibia with updated guidance on key economic parameters expected during Q4 FY2020

Current unrestricted cash balance, after Kayelekera sale costs, of approximately US$35M with FY2021 cash expenditure expected to be less than US$10M

The Company has restructured its Board and Executive Team to provide the technical and commercial skill set necessary to lead the Company back into profitable operations

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX: PDN) ("Paladin or the Company") continues to focus on reducing cash expenditure and maximising the value of the strategically significant Langer Heinrich operation. Given the developments that have occurred subsequent to Paladin's December quarterly update (refer ASX Announcement 31 Jan 2020) the Company provides the following business activity update.

Kayelekera Sale

The Company announced on 13 March 2020 the completion of the sale of its 85% interest in Paladin (Africa) Ltd to Lotus Resources Limited (65%) and Lily Resources Pty Ltd (20%). Paladin will hold the interest on trust, pending receipt of the final in-country approvals. Importantly, the sale of Kayelekera reduces Paladin's forecast cash expenditure by approximately US$5M per annum (pa).

The completion of the sale is a positive step forward for Paladin and one which will allow the Company to prioritise its efforts and resources on maximising the value of the Langer Heinrich operation.

Langer Heinrich optimisation study update

In October 2019 the Company announced the results of a pre-feasibility study to optimise the restart of the Langer Heinrich operation (refer ASX Announcement 14 October 2019). The Company continues to refine its restart plans and expects to update the market further, including extensive guidance on key economic parameters, during Q4 FY2020.

Langer Heinrich remains a strategically important, proven operation with a historic production capacity of 5.2Mlb pa. Uranium production was suspended and the operation transitioned into care and maintenance in May 2018.

The existing infrastructure and mine development at Langer Heinrich provide an opportunity for a rapid restart of operations and delivers a lower incentive price for restart than greenfield mine development projects. The operation is located in 'mining-friendly' Namibia and holds all the required permits for restart.

