Paladin Energy : Results of Meeting
02/04/2020 | 11:24pm EST
PALADIN ENERGY LTD
ACN 061 681 098
5 February 2020
By electronic lodgement
ASX Markets Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
Please find attached the results of resolutions put to today's General Meeting of shareholders of Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN).
Yours faithfully
Andrea Betti
Company Secretary
For further information:
Andrea Betti Company Secretary paladin@paladinenergy.com.au +61 (8) 9381 4366
This announcement was authorised by the Paladin Energy Limited Company Secretary, Andrea Betti
Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco, Western Australia 6904
Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website:
www.paladinenergy.com.au
Name of entity
Paladin Energy Limited
ACN
061 681 098
Resolutions voted on at the meeting
Resolution
Result
2
Voting
If s250U
No
1
Short description
method
3
applies
4
1
Election of Peter Watson
Passed
Poll
n/a
2
Election of Peter Main
Passed
Poll
n/a
3
Approve PRs Cliff Lawrenson
Passed
Poll
n/a
4
Approve PRs Peter Watson
Passed
Poll
n/a
5
Approve PRs Peter Main
Passed
Poll
n/a
Listing Rule 3.13.2
Results of meeting
Date of meeting
5 February 2020
If decided by poll
5
Proxies received
6
Voted for
Voted against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstain
Discretion
9
Number
%
7
Number
%
8
Number
Number
Number
Number
Number
997,847,768
99.45
5,550,698
0.55
96,381,616
996,578,574
5,550,698
96,381,590
1,249,068
1,002,595,988
99.92
803,011
0.08
96,381,083
1,001,337,488
803,011
96,381,057
1,238,374
956,232,464
87.0
142,912,214
13.0
635,404
954,976,597
142,911,188
635,404
1,236,741
956,231,675
87.0
142,928,687
13.0
619,720
954,923,883
142,927,661
619,720
1,288,666
956,231,713
87.0
142,927,729
13.0
620,640
954,975,841
142,926,703
620,640
1,236,746
