PALADIN ENERGY LTD

(PDN)
Paladin Energy : Results of Meeting

02/04/2020 | 11:24pm EST

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ACN 061 681 098

5 February 2020

By electronic lodgement

ASX Markets Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Please find attached the results of resolutions put to today's General Meeting of shareholders of Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN).

Yours faithfully

Andrea Betti

Company Secretary

For further information:

Andrea Betti Company Secretary paladin@paladinenergy.com.au +61 (8) 9381 4366

This announcement was authorised by the Paladin Energy Limited Company Secretary, Andrea Betti

Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco, Western Australia 6904

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website: www.paladinenergy.com.au

Name of entity

Paladin Energy Limited

ACN

061 681 098

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

Resolution

Result2

Voting

If s250U

No1

Short description

method3

applies4

1

Election of Peter Watson

Passed

Poll

n/a

2

Election of Peter Main

Passed

Poll

n/a

3

Approve PRs Cliff Lawrenson

Passed

Poll

n/a

4

Approve PRs Peter Watson

Passed

Poll

n/a

5

Approve PRs Peter Main

Passed

Poll

n/a

Listing Rule 3.13.2

Results of meeting

Date of meeting

5 February 2020

If decided by poll5

Proxies received6

Voted for

Voted against

Abstained

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion9

Number

%7

Number

%8

Number

Number

Number

Number

Number

997,847,768

99.45

5,550,698

0.55

96,381,616

996,578,574

5,550,698

96,381,590

1,249,068

1,002,595,988

99.92

803,011

0.08

96,381,083

1,001,337,488

803,011

96,381,057

1,238,374

956,232,464

87.0

142,912,214

13.0

635,404

954,976,597

142,911,188

635,404

1,236,741

956,231,675

87.0

142,928,687

13.0

619,720

954,923,883

142,927,661

619,720

1,288,666

956,231,713

87.0

142,927,729

13.0

620,640

954,975,841

142,926,703

620,640

1,236,746

Disclaimer

Paladin Energy Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 04:23:11 UTC
