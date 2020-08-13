Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Palamina Corp.    PA   CA6960732049

PALAMINA CORP.

(PA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 08/13 10:12:27 am
0.285 CAD   -1.72%
11:30aPalamina Resumes Exploration at the Coasa Gold Project
NE
07/08PALAMINA : Samples 3.2 Metres of 12 GT Gold at the Coasa Gold project
AQ
07/07PALAMINA : IIROC Trading Resumption - PA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Palamina Resumes Exploration at the Coasa Gold Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) has resumed exploration at its 100% owned Coasa Gold Project in south eastern Peru. Drill pad construction is underway, in addition to completion of the field camp in the Veta Zone. Mapping and sampling is also being carried out. Palamina is awaiting approval of the Company's Initiation of Activities application in order to commence a drill program in the Veta Zone at Coasa.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4727/61649_c58306d3d4843b18_002full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4727/61649_c58306d3d4843b18_002full.jpg

"Palamina has resumed field exploration and is completing construction of the field camp at Coasa with a view to initiating a drill program." said President Andrew Thomson "Palamina's equity partner Winshear Gold has commenced mapping and sampling on its Gaban Gold Project to expand the mineralized footprint in the Piquitiri Zone. Palamina holds a 19.9% equity interest in Winshear Gold post the recently completed $1.32M financing."

Palamina is implementing Covid-19 management protocols at its exploration sites and is working with local communities to limit exposure for our employees and families. Peru has eased travel restrictions allowing some interregional travel including resumption of domestic flights from Lima to Juliaca. Palamina's regional field office is in Juliaca while its Coasa Gold project is located near the town of Usicayos. Palamina remains in close contact with government authorities and continues to mitigate and minimize any potential impacts of COVID-19.

This press release was compiled and reviewed by Mr. William McGuinty, P. Geo., Palamina's VP Exploration. He is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the technical contents of this press release.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has first mover advantage on 4 district scale titled gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). The Company also has rights to a silver-copper project in the Santa Lucia district and two copper-gold projects in Southern Peru. Palamina holds a 19.9% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. who are advancing the Gaban Gold Project to the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 45,134,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Thomson, President
Phone: (416) 987-0722 or visit www.palamina.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available under the company's profile at www.SEDAR.com and on the Palamina webpage.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61649


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PALAMINA CORP.
11:30aPalamina Resumes Exploration at the Coasa Gold Project
NE
07/08PALAMINA : Samples 3.2 Metres of 12 GT Gold at the Coasa Gold project
AQ
07/07PALAMINA : IIROC Trading Resumption - PA
AQ
07/07Palamina Samples 3.2 Metres of 12 G/t Gold at the Coasa Gold Project
NE
07/07PALAMINA : IIROC Trading Halt - PA
AQ
05/25Palamina Completes Oversubscribed $1.1M Private Placement
NE
05/05Palamina Announces Private Placement
NE
04/24Andrew Thomson Early Warning Press Release
NE
04/17Palamina Provides Update and Announces Resignation of Director
NE
02/10PALAMINA : To test discovery gold projects in peru
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,60 M -1,21 M -1,21 M
Net cash 2019 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,80x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 9,88 M 9,90 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart PALAMINA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Palamina Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew W. Thomson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian E. Jennings Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hugh A. Agro Independent Director
Alistair H. Waddell Director
Donald McIver Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALAMINA CORP.0.00%10
BHP GROUP2.54%135 194
RIO TINTO PLC7.44%105 560
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.70%31 591
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.42%20 335
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC66.23%12 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group