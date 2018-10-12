Palatin Technologies : Recent Analysis Shows Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, j2 Global, Leidos, The Hain Celestial Group, Palatin Technologies, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN), and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN), and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION (BAH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding reported revenue of $1,646.85MM vs $1,523.01MM (up 8.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.47 (up 53.19%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding reported revenue of $6,171.85MM vs $5,804.28MM (up 6.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.08 vs $1.69 (up 23.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.79 and is expected to report on June 4th, 2019.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. (JCOM) REPORT OVERVIEW

j2 Global's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, j2 Global reported revenue of $287.89MM vs $273.17MM (up 5.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.59 vs $0.65 (down 9.23%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, j2 Global reported revenue of $1,117.84MM vs $874.26MM (up 27.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.89 vs $3.15 (down 8.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.44 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. (LDOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Leidos' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Leidos reported revenue of $2,529.00MM vs $2,571.00MM (down 1.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.65 (up 46.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Leidos reported revenue of $10,170.00MM vs $7,043.00MM (up 44.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.41 vs $2.39 (up 0.84%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.81 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. (HAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Hain Celestial Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, The Hain Celestial Group reported revenue of $341.57MM vs $333.24MM (up 2.50%) and basic earnings per share -$0.67 vs $0.01. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, The Hain Celestial Group reported revenue of $2,457.77MM vs $2,343.51MM (up 4.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.65 (down 86.15%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.42 and is expected to report on August 27th, 2019.

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (PTN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Palatin Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Palatin Technologies reported revenue of $20.62MM vs $33.90MM (down 39.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.09 (down 44.44%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Palatin Technologies reported revenue of $67.13MM vs $44.72MM (up 50.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.12 vs -$0.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.14 and is expected to report on September 12th, 2019.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. (MMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Marsh & McLennan Companies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Marsh & McLennan Companies reported revenue of $3,734.00MM vs $3,495.00MM (up 6.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.05 vs $0.98 (up 7.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Marsh & McLennan Companies reported revenue of $14,024.00MM vs $13,211.00MM (up 6.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.91 vs $3.41 (down 14.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.68 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

