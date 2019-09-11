Palatin Technologies : to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year End 2019 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on September 12, 2019

Log in
CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2019 operating results on Thursday, September 12, 2019before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on September 12, 2019at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2019 Financial Results Press Release

9/12/2019 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2019 Conference Call-Live

9/12/2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US/Canada Dial-In Number:

1-888-254-3590

International Dial-In Number:

1-323-994-2093

Conference ID:

1394071

Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2019 Conference Call-Replay

9/12/2019-9/19/2019

US/Canada Dial-In Number:

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-In Number:

1-719-457-0820

Replay Passcode:

1394071

Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access

http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the 'Investors-Webcasts' section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.
Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-technologies-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter--fiscal-year-end-2019-results-teleconference-and-webcast-to-be-held-on-september-12-2019-300916275.html

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Disclaimer

Palatin Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 16:16:05 UTC
