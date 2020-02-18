Log in
PALFINGER AG

(PALF)
Palfinger : EANS-Adhoc PALFINGER / Q1 2020

02/18/2020 | 12:14pm EST

Publication Date: 18.02.2020 18:00

EANS-Adhoc: PALFINGER / Q1 2020

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following the record year 2019 the profitability in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be significantly below the outstanding first quarter of 2019

Earnings Forecast 18.02.2020

Bergheim - In the course of the planning process it became clear today that profitability in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be significantly below the outstanding level of the first quarter of 2019. Reasons for this are changes in the regional and product mix, higher structural costs in connection with the growth strategy as well as current negative market influences. The reduced profitability in the first quarter will have a corresponding impact on the result for the first half of 2020.

Despite the expected decline in earnings in the first quarter, management expects a solid fiscal year 2020. The target of increasing sales to EUR 2 billion and an EBIT margin and ROCE of 10% each on average over the economic cycle by 2022 remains unchanged.

Further inquiry note:

Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG

T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Palfinger AG

Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8

A-5020 Salzburg

phone:

0662/2281-81101

FAX:

0662/2281-81070

mail:

ir@palfinger.com

  1. www.palfinger.ag
    ISIN: AT0000758305 indexes:
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

Palfinger AG published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:13:01 UTC
