TrackInsight: Poor performance for Palladium

ETFs seeking to replicate Palladium indices experienced a tough market session on Friday with a negative daily performance standing at -5,41%. Despite this performance +$1,28M of new shares were created via the primary market. This correction brought the 1-month cumulative performance to +5,68%. Over the same period investors poured +$16,97M into the segment. Year-to-date, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average altogether by +3,92% offering a fair performance in recent markets stress. 17 funds are tracking 2 indices for a total of $673M of assets under management.

