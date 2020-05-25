Log in
PALLADIUM

PALLADIUM
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

TrackInsight: Poor performance for Palladium

05/25/2020 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate Palladium indices experienced a tough market session on Friday with a negative daily performance.

ETFs seeking to replicate Palladium indices experienced a tough market session on Friday with a negative daily performance standing at -5,41%. Despite this performance +$1,28M of new shares were created via the primary market. This correction brought the 1-month cumulative performance to +5,68%. Over the same period investors poured +$16,97M into the segment. Year-to-date, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average altogether by +3,92% offering a fair performance in recent markets stress. 17 funds are tracking 2 indices for a total of $673M of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
