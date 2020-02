Despite a negative daily performance standing at -1,71%, ETFs seeking to replicate Palladium indices experienced a surge of inflows during yesterday’s market session with +$12,96M of new shares created via the primary market. The slight correction brought the 1-month performance to a notable +11,91%. Year-to-date, ETFs included in the segment progressed altogether by an impressive +40,67%. 17 funds are tracking 2 indices for a total of $1,03Bn of assets under management.

