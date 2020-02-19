Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Palladium       XC0009665529

PALLADIUM
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK inflation unexpectedly hits six-month high in January, pushed up by fuel prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 04:40am EST
Shoppers are reflected in a shop window as they walk along Oxford Street on the last Saturday before Christmas, in London

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British inflation unexpectedly struck a six-month high in January, pushed up by higher petrol prices and a smaller-than-usual drop in airfares, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 1.8% compared with 1.3% in December, not far off the Bank of England's 2% target, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rate of 1.6%.

While inflation remains modest by historical standards, the figures hinted at a slightly stronger squeeze on household budgets.

The BoE said in January that it expected inflation to run below its target through 2020, bottoming out at around 1.2% in the third quarter of this year.

The ONS also said British house prices rose in December at the fastest annual pace in just over a year, adding to signs of a rebound in confidence in the market following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory that month.

"The rise in inflation is largely the result of higher prices at the pump and airfares falling by less than a year ago," ONS statistician Mike Hardie said.

"In addition, gas electricities prices were unchanged this month, but fell this time last year due to the introduction of the energy price cap."

Fuel prices were up 4.7% compared with a year earlier, marking the biggest rise since November 2018, the ONS said.

A measure of core inflation, which excludes energy, fuel, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 1.6% from 1.4% in December.

The ONS figures also suggested more pressure in the pipeline for consumer prices.

Manufacturers' raw material costs rose 2.1% in annual terms last month, the biggest increase since April and reflecting a surge in precious metal prices, particularly for palladium, which is used making catalytic converters for cars.

The Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.1% fall.

Manufacturers increased the prices they charged by an annual 1.1% compared with a forecast of a 1.0% rise.

The ONS also said house prices in December rose by an annual 2.2% across the United Kingdom following a 1.7% rise in November, marking the strongest rise since November 2018.

"Annual house prices grew across all regions of the UK, the first time this has happened in nearly two years, with London seeing its strongest growth since October 2017," Hardie said.

Prices in London alone rose by 2.3%.

(uk.economics@reuters.com, +44 20 7542 7748)

By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PALLADIUM
03:08aRising metals prices spur S.African miner Sibanye to second-half rebound
RE
02/18Palladium Prices Hit Record Despite Chinese Auto Disruption
DJ
02/17Anglo American Platinum CEO Griffith to step down, earnings soar
RE
02/17Anglo American Platinum 2019 Earnings Soared; CEO to Step Down -- Update
DJ
02/17Anglo American Platinum 2019 Earnings Soared; CEO to Step Down
DJ
02/14TRACKINSIGHT : Boost in performance for palladium
TI
02/12Palladium, platinum and rhodium markets all in deficit in 2019 – Johnso..
RE
02/10TRACKINSIGHT : Correction for Palladium stocks
TI
01/23Anglo American 2020 Copper Output Depends on Chilean Drought, Forecasts Picku..
DJ
01/23Anglo American 4Q Output Rose 4% Benefiting From Minas-Rio Ramp-Up
DJ
More news
Chart PALLADIUM
Duration : Period :
Palladium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALLADIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group