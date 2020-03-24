Log in
Palladium One Announces Response to COVID-19

03/24/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) -  Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (FSE: 7N11) (OTC Pink: NKORF) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") reports that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is suspending the current exploration program at the palladium dominant, Läntinen Koillismaa ("LK") PGE-nickel-copper project located in Finland.

In response to escalating health concerns for our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate in, travel restrictions, and a plea from the Canadian government for all Canadians to return home, the Company repatriated all Canadian staff on March 16, 2020 and upon arrival they began a minimum 14-day quarantine period. The Company would like to thank the professionalism of its Finnish team during these challenging times.

The Company's exploration program will conclude having completed the full 75-line kilometers of Induced Polarization (IP) and 385-line kilometers of drone Magnetic geophysical surveys, and approximately 2,000-meters of the planned 5,000-meter diamond drilling program.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and it's repercussions are continuing to evolve. The duration of capital market volatility is unclear. Suspending our exploration program early allows the Company to maintain a robust liquidity position. We will continue to monitor the situation and plan to resume the exploration program when appropriate." commented Derrick Weyrauch, President and CEO.

About Palladium One
Palladium One Mining Inc. is a palladium dominant, PGE, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the Lantinen Koillismaa ("LK") PGE-Cu-Ni project, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE property, near Marathon, Ontario, Canada.

The Kaukua deposit of the LK project hosts 635,600 Pd_Eq ounces of Indicated Resources grading 1.80 g/t Pd_Eq* ("palladium equivalent") contained in 11 million tonnes (@ 0.81g/t Pd, 0.27g/t Pt, 0.09g/t Au, (1.17g/t PGE), 0.15% Cu & 0.09% Ni), and 525,800 Pd_Eq ounces of Inferred Resources grading 1.50 g/t Pd_Eq contained in 11 million tonnes (@ 0.64g/t Pd, 0.20g/t Pt, 0.08g/t Au (0.92g/t PGE), 0.13% Cu, & 0.08% Ni), (see press release September 9, 2019). Kaukua is open for expansion, while the Kaukua South, Murtolampi and Haukiaho mineralized zones require systematic exploration via diamond drilling to follow up mineralized drill intercepts.
*Pd_Eq is calculated using the following metal prices (in USD) of $1,100/oz for Pd, $950/oz for Pt, $1,300/oz for Au, $6,614/t for Cu and $15,432/t for Ni.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Derrick Weyrauch"
President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:
Derrick Weyrauch, President & CEO
Email: info@palladiumoneinc.com
Phone: 1-778-327-5799

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of Palladium One Mining Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53762


© Newsfilecorp 2020
