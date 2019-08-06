Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 08/05
501.25 USD   +0.91%
09:25pChina to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
RE
08/02Malaysia June Exports Decline 3.1% on Year, Missing Expectations
DJ
08/01Indonesia industry ministry plans to use more palm oil domestically
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China plans to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil and palm oil from its import tariff quota management, its commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The news comes after the ministry said on Tuesday Chinese companies had stopped buying U.S. agriculture products in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision last week to impose tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports, sharply escalating a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the world's largest economies.

The commodities were removed from a draft tariff quota management list posted on the official website of the Ministry of Commerce, which means they will not be subject to restrictions which may be exacted on other products such as wheat, corn and rice.

The draft is open to public feedback until Aug. 22.

(Reporting by Wang Jing and Engen Tham in Shanghai and Tom Daly in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
09:25pChina to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
RE
08/02Malaysia June Exports Decline 3.1% on Year, Missing Expectations
DJ
08/01Indonesia industry ministry plans to use more palm oil domestically
RE
07/31Indonesian palm oil lobby urges government to raise tariffs on EU goods
RE
07/31Malaysia's June export growth seen easing to 1.8% year-on-year
RE
07/31Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth
RE
07/26Indonesia says EU anti-subsidy duty part of plan to block palm oil
RE
07/16Malaysia keeps August crude palm oil export duty at zero percent
RE
07/15Malaysia to file WTO complaint on EU's palm oil curb by November
RE
07/12Malaysia May factory output rises 4% year-on-year, beats forecast
RE
More news
Chart CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group