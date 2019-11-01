Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

European palm oil prices to jump above $700 per tonne by first-quarter - analyst Fry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:04am EDT

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - European crude palm oil prices are set to climb to more than $700 per tonne in first-quarter 2020, as lower-than-expected output and use of supplies in biodiesel squeeze stocks, James Fry, chairman of consultancy LMC International, said on Friday.

Fry, whose forecasts are closely watched in the palm oil industry, said at a conference on Indonesia's Bali island that he expected prices for the vegoil used in everything from soap to cookies could then surge on to $750 per tonne in the second quarter.

In September, Fry had estimated European crude palm oil (CPO) prices to rise to $620 per tonne, or $570 on a free-on-board basis, by the second quarter of 2020.

"The very recent leap in CPO prices has made a large part of the price adjustment that I thought would only occur in early 2020," Fry said, addressing the conference.

"This price readjustment happened because the outlook for CPO output is definitely less upbeat than one might have expected from maturing areas planted during high price years," he said.

CPO prices in Rotterdam closed at $660 per tonne <PALM-MYCRD-C1> on Thursday, while Malaysia's palm oil futures hit a 19-month high this week.

Drought, haze, and a cutback in fertilizer use has led to lower-than-expected output, he said. Meanwhile, government mandates ordering more use of palm oil in biodiesel in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand will stoke demand growth.

Indonesia, the world's palm oil producer, is targeting implementation of a mandatory 'B30' programme - meaning biodiesel with 30% biofuel content - from 2020. That represents expansion from the current 'B20' mandate for 20% biofuel content.

Malaysia increased its biodiesel mandate from 7% to 10% last December, and aims to implement a 'B20' programme in 2020.

"As a result, the growth in world (palm oil) output in 2020 will be overtaken by the growth in demand," Fry said.

Indonesian biodiesel demand will rise to 8.5 million tonnes next year, he said, predicting the country's exports of the fuel would be very limited.

Should Indonesia implement its 'B30' programme in full, Fry said, CPO prices will increase to levels at which sunflower oil could become an alternative to palm, especially in India where import tariffs are imposed on palm oil.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 595.25 End-of-day quote.19.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.24% 59.42 Delayed Quote.13.78%
WTI 0.17% 54.17 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
04:04aEuropean palm oil prices to jump above $700 per tonne by first-quarter - anal..
RE
03:14aIndonesia reviewing terms of EU trade deal as WTO palm oil spat brews - vice ..
RE
02:04aMalaysia's central bank seen holding rates, eyes 2020 global growth - Reuters..
RE
10/31Palm oil firm Golden-Agri takes over RCMA sugar arm in push to diversify
RE
10/31Indonesia plans new agency to bolster palm oil certification
RE
10/30Malaysia says trade spat with India over palm oil will not be prolonged
RE
10/25Indonesia aims to speed up talks to resolve trade issues with EU, U.S.
RE
10/22Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite palm oil boycott by In..
RE
10/22Malaysia concerned by Indian trade body's call to boycott its palm oil
RE
10/22Malaysia warns new EU rules could hurt palm oil used in food
RE
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group